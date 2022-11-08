Scaramouche AKA Wanderer banner release date in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.3 will introduce the launch of Wanderer, Scaramouche's new form that is set to arrive in the first half of the 3.3 update. Players won't need to wait much longer to summon Wanderer from the game's new patch, and he looks to be an incredible addition to the game. He will bring a unique playstyle that focuses on aerial combat, allowing players to take on their enemies from a higher vantage point and rain down Anemo damage from the safety of the skies.

Players can find out when they can summon Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.3 here.

Genshin Impact 3.3: When is the release date for Wanderer?

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, Wanderer, will be released alongside the new 3.3 update on December 7, 2022. The update will bring a ton of new content to the game, including a new game mode and two new characters. Of course, the prime focus of this update is the addition of a playable version of the wildly popular character Scaramouche. The new version of Scaramouche has been renamed Wanderer, and he will utilize Anemo in combat as opposed to Electro as some fans may have assumed.

Wanderer will have one of Genshin Impact's most unique skillsets, with his Elemental Skill granting him the ability to fly. In this mode, he can fly around the battlefield, utilizing a unique stamina bar that grants him access to attacks that deal huge Anemo damage to enemies. In this mode, he can fly around for a while as long as players maintain their stamina bar. Once it is complete, they will once again be able to go aerial.

This ability will be great for exploration, allowing players to reach areas that would generally be hard to reach while making it simpler to collect items like Oculi. Solving difficult exploration puzzles will also be much easier. This will make Wanderer one of the best pulls in the game, at least in terms of overall value.

Wanderer's Elemental Burst is also incredible, with an animation that focuses on him summoning a ball of Anemo energy that he crushes underfoot, dealing massive damage to enemies in the range around him. Fans can use this ability to end their Elemental Skill early or finish off low HP foes. With low energy costs and a short cooldown, this Burst will be great for defeating enemies.

Wanderer looks to be an amazing addition to Genshin Impact teams as the main DPS choice, though it will be tricky to build a team around him as he is an Anemo Main DPS. Considering the majority of his damage will be raw Anemo damage, fans will want to build buffing characters like Bennett and Faruzan for his teams as they will significantly increase the damage he deals. Wanderer will be a strong choice for AOE battles, and fans will definitely want to give him a try when he releases.

