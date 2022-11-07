Genshin Impact 3.3 release date, rerun speculations, and new characters gameplay

Recent Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed a ton of new content coming to the game, including new banners, upcoming reruns, and even gameplay of new characters such as Wanderer and Faruzan. Players looking forward to these additions can find many of these leaks here, along with the official release date of the upcoming update.

Rerun speculation for this update has certainly run wild, with characters such as Eula, Arataki Itto, and even Raiden Shogun being mentioned as potential reruns.This article will list out all of the new leaks about the forthcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: New characters, details, and more

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed a lot of new content coming to the game, and fans won't have to wait much longer. The update is expected to be released on December 7, 2022, which means that players have about a month to wait before it's out.

This gives fans plenty of time to save up for characters like Wanderer and Faruzan, both of whom are set to arrive with the update's first banner. Reportedly, Genshin Impact 3.3 will also bring in some special reruns, although various leakers aren't in agreement about which characters will arrive.

Reruns for the 3.3 update are uncertain as of writing this article, with leakers stating that a wide variety of characters have the potential to appear in this update. The most common predictions include Raiden Shogun appearing alongside the Wanderer for the first half of the update, which seems rather likely considering the timeframe of the update. Fans may be able to summon the powerful Electro Archon at the same time as Scaramouche's new form, which could lead to a very high sales set of banners.

scara has been found @SpendYourPrimos itto + ayato reruns for 3.3 TCG release would actually be kinda cute ngl - a.q. itto + ayato reruns for 3.3 TCG release would actually be kinda cute ngl - a.q.

The characters appearing during the second half of the update are even more hotly debated, with various 5-star characters being considered as possible options. Many leakers have stated that the 5-star Geo Claymore wielder Arataki Itto has a high likelihood of appearing during this update alongside characters like Eula or Kamisato Ayato. As the update draws closer, fans will likely get a more definitive idea in the days to come.

New character animations

Players can also get an early look at the animations for the two upcoming characters being released in Genshin Impact 3.3. The first set included the Wanderer's idle animation, his Normal Attacks, and the unique floating ability granted by his Elemental Skill.

Fans can see these animations in the video at the top of this article, while the post just above this paragraph includes the animation for the Wanderer's Elemental Burst. His burst involves him stomping down on a large ball of Anemo energy and dealing major AoE Anemo damage.

Faruzan's animations can be seen above, showcasing her idle animations, abilities, and more. She is capable of dishing out plenty of Anemo damage, and also provides strong support with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Faruzan has a solid grouping ability, thanks to the unique Charged Attack that her Elemental Skill grants, and can be a great addition to teams that require an Anemo grouper.

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a ton of unique additions to the game that fans certainly won't want to miss out on.

