Scaramouche Wanderer Ascension materials list for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact recently unveiled its first official look at the Wanderer, the new form of the wildly popular character, Scaramouche. Players will finally be able to utilize them on their teams when he is released in the upcoming 3.3 update, and fans who plan on summoning him can begin prefarming his materials early to max him out when he arrives.

Players will definitely want to make sure they have enough materials to level up their Wanderer as best as they can, as he seems to be an incredible DPS option who can dish out tons of damage to his enemies.

Here's what the Wanderer will need to ascend in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide: Wanderer Ascension materials

The Ascension materials for Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star character Wanderer have been leaked, and players can begin farming to get him to level 90 early, as all of his materials are already obtainable in-game.

Fans will want to make sure they upgrade him to the max level, as he will be able to deal tons of damage as a main DPS character after reaching his highest Ascension. Scaramouche's new form is set to release during the game's 3.3 update, so players will have plenty of time to gather these items:

3 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

Perpetual Caliber and Vayuda Turquoise

Aeonblight Drake is a powerful boss that fans can encounter and defeat in Sumeru, and it will drop the Perpetual Calibers that Wanderer will need to ascend. Fans will need to take this boss down quite a few times to acquire 46 counts of the resource they'll need to ascend to max level, and defeating it can be tricky without the right team.

However, if players bring an archer to the battle, the Aeonblight Drake can be made incredibly easy, as it has a massive weakspot that can be exploited with a charged shot. With this method, fans can defeat this boss quickly and farm all the items they'll need.

Vayuda Turquoise can be farmed from any boss related to Anemo, giving players plenty of different options. Unfortunately, Aeonblight Drake doesn't drop these crystals, meaning fans will need to fight enemies like Maguu Kenki or the Anemo Hypostasis instead.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Rukkhashava Mushrooms will likely take the longest to farm out of all of Wanderer's Ascension materials as these mushrooms are scattered throughout Sumeru, and grow sparsely and in hard-to-reach spots.

Still, there is a ton to collect, meaning fans won't have to gather them all too often to reach the 168 they'll need to reach max Ascension.

Handguards

Farming handguards in Genshin Impact used to be tougher, but with the addition of more islands in Inazuma, fans have plenty of places to defeat the wandering Ronin and Kageuchi throughout the region.

These foes drop a ton of Ascension materials when defeated, and fans will need plenty of them to get their Wanderer to max rank.

Genshin Impact players can easily farm the materials they will need to get their Wanderer to max rank before his release.

