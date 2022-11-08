Genshin Impact 3.2 Yae Miko release date and ascension materials

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will see the return of Yae Miko. This means that players will once again have a chance to summon the powerful Inazuman shrine maiden.

Those who need a strong Electro character will definitely want to summon Yae Miko. Her banner is set to go live in just a few days. Players might also want to max out the character before the banner goes live by finding her ascension materials and preparing her build beforehand.

Yae Miko will arrive alongside second phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 update on November 18, 2022

losing the idgaf war @yaesbian YAE MIKO RERUN ON THE 18 EVERYBODY YAE MIKO RERUN ON THE 18 EVERYBODY https://t.co/RvONZFaOuD

Players will be able to summon Yae Miko on November 18, 2022, as the second phase of the 3.2 update will go live on that date. Apart from herself, her banner will feature a new 4-star character named Layla and two other 4-star characters that are currently unknown.

Yae Miko is a strong DPS option who can deal tons of Electro damage with her unique turrets, which automatically fire at enemies. She also has an incredible Elemental Burst that can deal some of the highest damage in the game if used properly.

Players who want to make their Yae Miko as strong as possible will want to max out her ascension level. They will need the following items to do so:

3 Vajrada Amethyst Silver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

46 Dragonheir's False Fin

168 Sea Ganoderma

18 Old Handguard

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

How to get Dragonheir's False Fin and Vajrada Amethyst

Dragonheir's False Fins are items that can be found in Enkanomiya, a region that players may not have been to for quite some time. This area houses the Bathysmal Vishaps, a pair of bosses that players need to take down to acquire these ascension materials.

Taking down these two enemies can be tough, especially if it has been a while since players have fought them. Fortunately, they are quite easy to defeat once their weaknesses are exploited. Players will need to defeat them a few times to gather all the items they need.

These bosses also drop the Vajrada Amethysts that Yae Miko will need to ascend in Genshin Impact, which can save a ton of Resin.

How to get Sea Ganoderma

These strange plants first appeared in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago and have since been seen throughout Inazuma.

Sea Ganoderma can be found growing on the seaside. Players can find plenty of these blue plants across Inazuma's wide coasts.

How to get Handguards

Handguards are another item that players will need to collect to ascend their Yae Miko. Thanks to the abundance of samurai throughout Inazuma, gathering enough Handguards is easy.

Samurai can be found throughout the region's many islands. Players can obtain Handguards by simply defeating them.

Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they collect all the items needed to max out Yae Miko before she arrives with the 3.2 update.

