Genshin Impact 3.2 characters: Childe rerun, Yae Miko release date, and Weapon banner leaks

Genshin Impact has released a mixed assortment of characters in the Sumeru event banners, including new and rerun ones. This is a great oportunity for players who have recently started the game.

HoYoverse officials have revealed the debuts of Nahida (5-star) and Layla (4-star) in the upcoming 3.2 banners. Meanwhile, recent leaks have revealed the reruns of three fan-favorite characters:

Yoimiya

Childe

Yae Miko

Including new and rerun characters, players can also look forward to the amazing line of weapons being featured in the new patch.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Updated news and leaks about 3.2 banners

Genshin Impact officials usually release drip marketing of characters who are scheduled to debut in the upcoming patches. Just after the launch of the patch 3.1 update, officials released drip marketing for Nahida and Layla, confirming their debuts in the upcoming 3.2 update. Reliable sources shared leaks revealing three rerun characters on the 3.2 banners.

Phase I banner leaks

The patch 3.2 update and phase I banners will launch together on November 02, 2022. Based on the latest leaks, Phase I will feature the following characters in the character event banners:

Nahida (5-star)

Yoimiya (5-star)

Layla (4-star)

Nahida, also known as the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact, is the latest 5-star from Sumeru with mastery over Catalyst weapons. Most of her attacks are based on her Elemental Mastery. Yoimiya, on the other hand, is a 5-star Pyro bow character from Inazuma. The firework lover deals the most damage through her regular attacks by infusing Pyro with her Elemental Skill. Layla is the only 4-star confirmed to be featured on the Phase I banners. Leaks have disclosed that she is a Cryo Sword character who can create shields, and her damage is based on max HP.

Phase I weapon banner leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speaking of banners, the weapon banner (Epitome Invocation) of Phase I will also include Nahida and Yoimiya's signature weapon. A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star catalyst with Elemental Mastery sub-stats. Thundering Pulse is an excellent bow with Crit-DMG sub-stats for DPS characters such as Yoimiya and many others.

PHASE II banner leaks

Fans can expect the Phase II banners to drop between November 19-20, 2022. Based on the latest leaks, here are the reruns characters rumored to be featured:

Childe/Tartaglia

Yae Miko

Childe, also known as Fatui Harbinger No.11, is one of the oldest 5-star in Genshin Impact. With a large fanbase, the Hydro Bow character can change to a melee stance using his Elemental Skill and has a great AoE Hydro application. Meanwhile, Yae Miko is an Inazuman 5-star character with mastery over Catalyst weapons. She is famous for her off-field Electro application, as she can create totems using her Elemental Skill.

Meanwhile, leaks have revealed the weapons being featured in Phase II. Unsurprisingly, players can expect to see Yae Miko's signature weapon Kagura's Verity and Childe's signature weapon Polar Star on the weapon banner.

Phase II weapon banner leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Polar Star is a great 5-star bow with Crit-Rate sub-stats and is pretty flexible when it comes to who can equip it. Kagura Verity, on the other hand, is a pretty niche weapon despite being a 5-star. The passive is tailor-made for Yae Miko, hence there are only a few Genshin Impact characters who can take advantage of this weapon.

