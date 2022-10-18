Genshin Impact 3.2 banners: Nahida, rerun characters, and weapon leaks

HoYoverse will push out the Genshin Impact 3.2 update in a few weeks with tons of new content. Fans eagerly await the debut of Nahida and Layla along with character reruns such as Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko.

Based on the official announcements, the 3.2 banners will drop simultaneously with the update on November 2, 2022. Players will also have the chance to grab some of the iconic weapons that will be featured in the upcoming patch update.

Let us not forget the exciting rewards that can be obtained from the new and upcoming limited event. Given below are the details players need to know about the 3.2 banners.

Genshin Impact: Everything about 3.2 banner characters and rerun leaks

HoYoverse officials have already revealed the release dates for future patch updates. Based on the official announcements, the Genshin Impact 3.2 update is scheduled to globally launch on November 2, 2022. Credible sources have also shared leaks about the upcoming content, including banner leaks.

The tweet above showcases new and rerun characters revealed in the 3.2 banner leaks. With the new 3.2 patch update, Phase I banners will drop simultaneously featuring Dendro Archon, Nahida, and Yoimiya's rerun.

Nahida is the newest 5-star Dendro Catalyst user whose primary damage is based on Elementary Mastery. Meanwhile, Yoimiya is an Inazuman 5-star Pyro Bow user who relies on her Pyro-infused normal attacks. The leaks have also confirmed one of the 4-stars named Layla (Cryo Sword) being featured in the banners.

The second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update is rumored to feature the following characters:

Childe / Tartaglia

Yae Miko

Childe is one of the oldest 5-star characters released during the Liyue version updates. Originating from Snezhnaya, this Hydro Bow character is popular for his character design and Hydro application. Childe will be sharing the spotlight with Inazuma's shrine maiden, Yae Miko.

She is a more recent 5-star character with Electro vision and wields Catalyst weapons. Yae Miko's unique kit allows her to create three totems that get stronger when placed next to each other and deal heavy damage to nearby enemies.

Genshin Impact: 3.2 banner leaks reveal upcoming weapons

Amazing list of weapons being featured (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alongsider new and rerun characters, the upcoming patch update will feature some amazing weapons on the 3.2 banners. The banners will feature 5-star signature weapons for all 5-star characters arriving on the character event banners.

Starting with Nahida, her signature weapon is a 5-star catalyst called A Thousand Floating Dreams. The signature weapon is tailor-made for Nahida to support her unique Elemental Mastery-based kit. While Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya's signature weapon, it is a great 5-star alternative for other characters such as Ganyu, Childe, and Tighnari.

The second phase of weapon banners will feature Polar Star, which is considered Childe's signature weapon, and Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity. Although Kagura's Verity is pretty niche and tailor-made for Yae Miko, the Polar Star is a rather versatile weapon that can be used by other Genshin Impact characters such as Fischl, Yelan, Ganyu, and Yoimiya.

