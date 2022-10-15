Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Scaramouche boss release date, gameplay, and other details

The Scaramouche weekly boss will finally make its debut in Genshin Impact 3.2, and the leaks seem quite grand. Leaked music is epic, and that's not even mentioning the scale of the boss fight. This leak roundup includes:

Release date

Music

Gameplay videos

Drops

Many Travelers have wanted to see more from Scaramouche for months, so hopefully, they will enjoy all the information on this upcoming boss battle. The content shown in these leaks is subject to change.

With that out of the way, it's time to check out the information for each section, starting with the release date.

Scaramouche boss leaks in Genshin Impact 3.2

Travelers have wanted to see more from him for a while now (Image via HoYoverse)

Several aspects of the boss have already been revealed via leaks. Hence, it would be logical to assume that the Scaramouche weekly boss fight will become available in Genshin Impact 3.2. His release date is likely to be November 2, 2022, since Nahida has been leaked to be on the first banner, and she uses one of the boss' drops for her Talents.

Note: The playable Scaramouche's release date is leaked for Version 3.3. That's a separate topic from the boss fight happening in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Leaked music

Some players might not want to get spoiled by the gameplay just yet, but still wish to sample the music. The above video features a near-two-minute clip of the first part of the upcoming weekly boss. It's definitely unique by Genshin Impact standards, but there is one more theme to highlight.

The second theme is more ominous, but it continues the Latin chanting. The current reception to the leaked songs is very positive in the Genshin Impact community.

If these two videos become unwatchable for whatever reason, readers are advised to use the Streamable links in these tweets to listen to the music.

Gameplay videos

Some gamers might prefer to see actual gameplay footage of this boss fight in Genshin Impact 3.2. The above YouTube video is an excellent showcase of several of the Scaramouche boss' mechanics.

This boss is huge compared to some other Weekly Bosses, especially since the second phase of the fight has the giant robot standing upright. Many of its attacks have massive AOE properties, which almost necessitates the need for a shielder or a healer.

It is worth mentioning that this Scaramouche Boss fight footage is largely for test purposes. Hence, readers shouldn't expect that they will receive no damage once the battle goes live in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Drops

There are a few uniques among the usual drops (Image via HoYoverse)

The Scaramouche Boss has been leaked to drop three unique items, two of which are required for Nahida and Layla's Talents. Unfortunately, those Talent Level-Up Materials don't have names yet, let alone pictures. Otherwise, his drops include:

Mora

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragments, and Chunks

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragments, and Chunks

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragments, and Chunks

Dream Solvents

The usual artifacts (Berserker, Instructor, The Exile, etc.)

This is everything that Travelers need to know about the upcoming boss fight, at least based on what the current leaks reveal. More information can always come out in the future, especially since the release date is rapidly approaching.

