Genshin Impact to add new Hypostasis boss, Kusanali, and Scaramouche fight in 3.2 patch

Although Version 3.1 hasn't even started yet, there are still plenty of Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks to cover. More specifically, there are new details on some key fights and characters. This article will cover some important leaks on:

The Dendro Hypostasis

Kusanali as a playable character

Scaramouche's boss fight

Readers are advised to be skeptical of some of these leaks due to their premature nature. There is no gameplay footage to showcase here, but there are a few interesting images to assess.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks (Dendro Hypostasis, Kusanali, and Scaramouche details)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 New World Boss in 3.2 - Dendro Hypostasis! New World Boss in 3.2 - Dendro Hypostasis!

The first leak to be discussed here is the Dendro Hypostasis. The Hypostasis archetype of bosses is pretty easy to beat, but there are, unfortunately, no details on how this fight will go. This leaker has also stated the following tweet.

The supposed arena (Image via Keitaro_GG)

The above screenshot shows a leak of the supposed battlefield where players can fight the Dendro Hypostasis. It looks like something one would expect from a Hypostasis boss battle, but there isn't much more to talk about regarding the leaked images.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I'm sure you guys can figure out who uses its mats I'm sure you guys can figure out who uses its mats

Although specific materials haven't been listed yet, the leaker does hint that some new characters will use them. The most obvious choice would be Kusanali, who will be making her playable debut in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Kusanali leaks

Several leakers have confirmed that Kusanali will be playable in this update. For those who don't know, she's the Dendro Archon and was hugely important in the Sumeru Archon Quests. Hence, this type of character is bound to generate a ton of hype upon her release (previous examples of Archons include Venti, Zhongli, and Raiden).

There isn't any specific gameplay footage to show of her at the moment, but there are some text leaks some readers may wish to read. Here is a summary:

5-star

Dendro

Catalyst

Supposedly a support unit

Players will get more concrete information on her once the 3.2 beta starts.

Scaramouche leaks

meIIy 👻 @miiscara genshin leak//



wait scaramouche new model is kinda good????? genshin leak//wait scaramouche new model is kinda good????? https://t.co/Wbspi84pZX

Several leaks have gone on the record to state that Scaramouche will have a boss battle in Genshin Impact 3.2. Sadly, not much is known about this fight, its drops, or even its location. The above model is supposedly the leaked boss model, but it's currently unverified.

Like other leaks in this article, Travelers will have to wait until gameplay footage shows up.

A size comparison of the supposed arena (Image via 페이몬)

The above arena is named "Level_Xm_Build_Comp_Scaramouchefoundation" in the data. It is vital to mention that this boss fight isn't randomly taking place in this Inazuman location, as this screenshot only uses this backdrop as a placeholder. The actual location for this boss battle is unknown.

The red circle here reveals the player's size relative to the battlefield.

It is vital to mention that he won't be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Instead, it's just his weekly boss fight. His actual banner will appear in Version 3.3. Furthermore, his playable form has been leaked as a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user.

That's it for the current Genshin Impact 3.2 rumor roundup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul