Genshin Impact 3.1 trailer reveals Dottore, Scaramouche boss, and Alhaitham fighting Cyno

HoYoverse recently revealed a lot of aspects related to Genshin Impact. In the latest livestream, the company shed light on upcoming story quests, new characters, rewards, events, and a whole lot more.

Furthermore, players witnessed Dottore, Scaramouche's new form, and Alhaitham drawing swords against Cyno.

In the six-minute-long trailer, the community got to see a plethora of aspects, including Fatui Harbingers and new enemy types. It might seem like a combination of dark quests and wholesome events, as the 3.1 update sure has a lot stored up.

Highlights from Genshin Impact 3.1 trailer includes Scaramouche, Dottore, and Alhaitham

Candace appears

Candace as shown in the trailer (Image via Genshin Impact)

The trailer starts with unseen footage of the upcoming desert region, alongside a narration by the familiar voice of Dehya. As she went on about her childhood and views about the location, it was soon followed by another character, who will be playable in the next update. Her name is Candace, and she will be a Hydro Polearm user.

Alhaitham and Cyno clash

Alhaitham and Cyno fighting (Image via HoYoverse)

The next characters were Cyno and Nilou, all of whom will have their own featured limited banners throughout Genshin Impact 3.1. Cyno, being the focus here, is somewhat familiar among the community via the official manga and voice lines. However, a Sumeru animated promotional video piqued everyone's interest, where it showed both Cyno and Alhaitham fighting each other.

The new trailer also shares the same interaction, where Cyno seems to take an aggressive approach towards the Traveler, with Alhaitham coming to the rescue with blocks and parries. This is one of the few scenes that got the players hyped for the next chapter of the story.

Dottore and Scaramouche arrive

Dottore controlling people (Image via Genshin Impact)

While on the topic of Sumeru's story, players finally got to see the long-awaited reveal of Dottore in the game. He was introduced as a major antagonist in the official manga, where he had zero regard for human life. Dottore appeared in the new Genshin Impact trailer for only a few frames but left a major impression with creepy voice lines and intimidating design.

Lastly, the sixth Fatui Harbinger, Scaramouche, appeared in the last few frames alongside a brand new avatar. After more than 15 updates since his introduction, it seems that players will finally have a chance to go 1v1 against the evil Fatui Harbinger. However, details on his attacks, phases, and arena are still unknown.

Scaramouche new avatar (Image via HoYoverse)

Players are excited about the darker approach HoYoverse is taking in their archon and story quests. Katheryne, the face of the game Adventurer's Guild, was also shown to get stabbed by a bunch of Eremites, which is unlike anything the company has done before.

Genshin Impact 3.1 is scheduled for release on September 28, 2022, alongside new events celebrating the game's second anniversary.

