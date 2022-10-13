Genshin Impact banner schedule leaks for Version 3.2 to 3.6

There has been no shortage of Genshin Impact leaks in the past few weeks. Unsurprisingly, a great deal of the banner schedule has been leaked already. But the credibility of the unofficial information remains to be seen. The contents of this article come from several credible leakers (most notably Uncle Lu).

It's vital to mention that the banner schedule details mentioned here won't always include specific information such as 4-star characters or banner order. Instead, they will be primarily about the new 5-star characters that are expected to show up in their respective Version Updates.

All leaked information for Genshin Impact's upcoming banner schedule (Versions 3.2 through 3.6)

Nahida will definitely be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a summary of the banner schedule according to leaked information:

Version 3.2 1st half: Yoimiya and Nahida banners with Layla as a 4-star character

Yoimiya and Nahida banners with Layla as a 4-star character Version 3.2 2nd half: Childe and Yae Miko reruns

Childe and Yae Miko reruns Version 3.3: Scaramouche and Faurzan (4-star)

Scaramouche and Faurzan (4-star) Version 3.4: No new 5-stars, but Yaoyao will be playable as a 4-star

No new 5-stars, but Yaoyao will be playable as a 4-star Version 3.5: Dehya

Dehya Version 3.6: Baizhu

All the relevant sources for these leaks will be displayed in the following sections of this rumor-roundup article.

Version 3.2

Nahida and Layla are confirmed to be in Genshin Impact 3.2 since they were present in the 3.2 beta. Everything else, including the potential Childe and Yae Miko reruns, remains to be seen. That said, this leaker does have a good track record.

Everything post-Version 3.2 is far less specific since not too many details have been revealed about the content in those updates, let alone the character banners.

Version 3.3 and beyond

This leak was presented before the 3.2 beta came out, and it is worth mentioning that the Kusanali part is correct. The remainder of this leak is yet to be proven accurate, so Travelers should keep an eye out in case new information pops up.

The no-new-5-star part regarding Version 3.4 might seem boring to some readers. That said, Yaoyao is slated to appear in this Update.

It is worth reiterating that everything shown here comes from the same leaker. While Uncle Lu is considered credible, it is still advised to take these leaks with a grain of salt until more proof arrives.

Baizhu is the final character to talk about here, and he's supposedly going to be released in Genshin Impact 3.6. No leaks currently discuss anything about characters past this Version Update, meaning that there is no information regarding when Kaveh, Mika, or Alhaitham will become playable.

Leaker track record

The Uncle Dictionary record on this leaker (Image via Uncle Dictionary)

When analyzing banner schedule leaks, it's always worth seeing who the source of information is. Based on the public data visible in Uncle Dictionary, Uncle Lu had the following record at the time this article was written:

12 accurate

Two partially accurate

Four false

One partially false

Uncle Lu has a good record but not a perfect one. Ergo, some parts of the aforementioned banner schedule leaks could be incorrect. It's also possible that these leaks are 100% accurate, but fans won't know for sure until Genshin Impact 3.6 draws near. In the meantime, the leaked information is the only thing that gamers have at the moment.

