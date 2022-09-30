Genshin Impact 3.2 banner schedule: Nahida, Yae, Childe rerun, and weapon leaks

Nahida, Yoimiya, Yae, and Childe are the supposed 5-stars who will be having banners in Genshin Impact 3.2. The first character is confirmed to be in that update due to the recent Genshin Impact 3.2 beta leaks, but the other choices might surprise some readers.

Uncle Lu's leaks point to the following banner phases:

1st half: Nahida and Yoimiya Event Wishes

Nahida and Yoimiya Event Wishes 2nd half: Childe and Yae Event Wishes

Do note that it's primarily just one leaker with a good track record stating this. Thus, readers are advised to be a bit skeptical until these banners are confirmed to arrive in the future. Until then, it's worth checking out the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banner leaks: Nahida, Yoimiya, Yae, and Childe details, plus schedule and weapons

The first leak to be discussed is the one stating that Nahida and Yoimiya will be on the first banner. HoYoverse has already confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.2 will start on November 2, 2022. Ergo, this means that these two characters' Event Wishes will begin on November 2, 2022 since the first banners always start when the update goes live.

This leak also reveals the 5-star weapons that will headline the first Epitome Invocation of this update. Thundering Pulse is an old 5-star Bow that's appeared on all of Yoimiya's banners before, but A Thousand Floating Dreams is a new weapon.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star Catalyst that will synergize nicely with Nahida. Its secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, and its leaked effect at Refinement Level 1 is:

"Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%. The aforementioned effects can have 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack."

Uncle Lu's leak (Image via NGA)

The next leak to discuss is Genshin Impact 3.2's second wave of banners. A translation of this leak basically amounts to Yae and Childe having a rerun in this update. This also means that Kagura's Verity and Polar Star will be the 5-star weapons featured on the second Epitome Invocation.

Here are the last times Yoimiya, Yae, and Childe have been featured on a banner:

Yoimiya: August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022

August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022 Yae: February 16, 2022 - March 8, 2022

February 16, 2022 - March 8, 2022 Childe: October 13, 2021 - November 2, 2021

Yoimiya's had a banner quite recently, which would make this Genshin Impact 3.2 leak quite surprising if it were accurate.

Nahida information

There are several Nahida gameplay leaks posted online. They tend to get taken down, but readers should know that a simple search on YouTube will almost always give them a repost of what's shown in the above video.

Assuming the above video isn't taken down, it should serve as an in-depth look at her abilities. The Dendro Archon, unsurprisingly, has a ton of hype surrounding her debut in Genshin Impact 3.2.

