Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream and Update release time for all regions

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update will enter its second half soon, featuring new event wish banners and other exciting content. However, many fans are looking forward to the upcoming 3.2 update and the Special Program that will disclose all the juicy details about the new patch.

When the 3.0 Special Program was conducted earlier this year, it revealed the expected release dates from patch 3.0 to 3.3. Based on the official announcements, the new and upcoming patch 3.2 update is scheduled to launch globally on November 2, 2022. HoYoverse officials tend to host the livestream program about 10 to 12 days before the new version update's arrival. Based on previous patch livestreams, it is safe to assume that the Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream will premiere sometime between October 21-23, 2022.

Genshin Impact: Expected date and time for 3.2 update and livestream

The above tweet was shared by Genshin Impact officials during the 3.0 livestream. This picture reveals the expected release dates for the game's upcoming patch updates. Based on this information, the patch 3.2 update is expected to be released on November 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Converting this release time to your respective timezone can be confusing, so here is a list of all the relevant timezones:

AMERICAN TIMEZONES (November 1, 2022)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 PM

EU AND ASIA TIME ZONES (November 2, 2022)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 AM

4:00 AM Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 AM

6:00 AM India Standard Time: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM China Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Korea Standard Time: 12:00 PM

OCEANIC TIMEZONES (November 2, 2022)

Australian Western Standard Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Australian Central Western Standard Time: 11:45 AM

11:45 AM Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Lord Howe Standard Time: 1:30 PM

1:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time: 4:00 PM

Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream's expected date and time

With the date of the next patch update already revealed to the community, it is easy to guess the date range for the 3.2 livestream. Based on previous patch livestreams, here are the possible dates for the upcoming 3.2 Special Program:

October 21, 2022

October 22, 2022

October 23, 2022

On either of these dates, the livestream will premiere at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Players can tune in on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to watch the livestream premiere. Later on, the livestream will be replayed on the developers' official YouTube channel at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

Latest leaks have revealed plenty of upcoming content that will be disclosed in the 3.2 patch update and livestream. For the majority of the community, the most-awaited aspect of the new patch is the debut of Nahida, the Dendro Archon, on 3.2 banners.

