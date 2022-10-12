Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream: Expected release date, time, and more details

Genshin Impact fans look forward to the 3.2 broadcast, where HoYoverse officials will reveal exciting upcoming content. Although the developers are yet to make any announcements regarding the 3.2 Special Program, players can expect the livestream to premiere between October 21 and 23, 2022.

Most livestreams have something in common, and the speculated date above has been chosen based on those factors. Here is a quick rundown of it:

Most Special Programs premiere on Friday

Such broadcasts usually happen 10 to 12 days before the new patch update

Considering these factors, October 21, 2022, is the most likely date for the 3.2 livestream in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Expected time for 3.2 livestream

Fans eagerly wait for Nahida's debut in Genshin Impact patch 3.2 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will currently enter the second phase of the patch 3.1 update. With the current update running on a five-week schedule, the developers will present the 3.2 livestream earlier than players think.

While HoYoverse officials have not made any announcements about the Special Program yet, calculated predictions can be made based on the pattern established by previous livestreams. Considering update 3.2 is scheduled to be rolled out on November 2, 2022, — as well as the two factors mentioned earlier — one can expect the Version 3.2 livestream on October 21, 2022, at 08:00 am (UTC-4).

Where to watch the 3.2 Livestream

Official Twitch channel and its current look (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can watch the upcoming 3.2 Special Program on various platforms, such as:

Twitch

YouTube

The livestream will first air on the official Twitch channel before being re-broadcasted on the official YouTube channel around four hours later. Hence, players can choose to watch the 3.2 livestream at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on Twitch or at 12:00 pm (UTC-4) on YouTube.

What to expect from patch 3.2 update

The Genshin Impact community is excitedly looking forward to the patch 3.2 update for various reasons. Here is a quick rundown of the content coming in the upcoming update, as per the latest leaks:

New Sumeru Characters - Nahida (5-star) and Layla (4-star)

Potential Character reruns - Yoimiya, Childe, and YaeMiko

New Boss - Dendro Hypostasis

New Archon, story, and Hangout Quests

New limited-time events

New Realm for Serenitea Pot - Sumeru Themed

Latest leaks have also confirmed that Nahida and Layla will debut in the first half of the new patch. She is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst and also amassed a pretty solid fanbase before her debut. Fans who have saved up Primogems for her should also consider pre-farming for her ascension and talent levels.

Newcomers will also get the chance to summon older characters from rerun banners and also participate in new limited-time events with handsome rewards. Needless to say, gamers are looking forward to the patch. Hopefully, the Genshin Impact 3.2 update lives up to the hype currently surrounding it.

Poll : 0 votes