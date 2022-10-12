Genshin Impact likely to receive graphics update as leaks reveal new beta feature

A few Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks highlighted some interesting changes to the game's graphics settings. The most notable update is the introduction of FSR as a replacement for TAA and SMAA. HoYovere has yet to comment on the matter, as this new graphics setting has only been seen in the Version 3.2 beta.

Thus, the content shown here is subject to change. This inevitably means that the FSR and its related performance stats aren't necessarily optimized to the fullest. It is also worth noting that this new graphics update won't be too drastic.

Ergo gamers shouldn't expect something that looks like a completely different game.

Genshin Impact leaks unveil new graphics settings

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

-Graphical settings update-



The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.

TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution)

Image below is a comparison between all settings.

The above tweet shows off some of the new leaks associated with this graphic settings update. Those familiar with TAA and SMAA should know that FSR has now replaced them in Genshin Impact. Naturally, some players would like to see how the new graphical setting compares to the old ones.

If the tweet's image is too small to look at from here, then the following upscaled image might be more convenient for the reader to analyze.

A clearer example (Image via Yukikami)

If the current leaks are true, then that means future Genshin Impact players will only be able to use the "Off" or "FSR" settings. Generally speaking, FSR is intended to improve the framerate while maintaining high-quality resolution.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact's current FSR setting reduces FPS by ten. While that would defeat the purpose of a graphical setting like FSR, it's worth mentioning that beta content is subject to change. Ergo, it's possible that this update could be better optimized in the future.

The above tweet shows the difference in FPS between FSR 2.0 in Version 3.2 and SMAA in Version 3.1. Otherwise, readers can feel free to check out the other minor settings and graphics for both in these two screenshots.

Besides that, there is one more comparison worth showing off.

The first image in this tweet also shows off how pixelated the FSR 2.0 graphics currently is when displaying artifacts. A feature like this would likely get fixed once the update goes live, but it's still something that some readers may wish to see.

As of right now, Travelers shouldn't expect anything related to DLSS in Genshin Impact. Similarly, there don't seem to be any leaks focusing on massive upgrades to the game's FPS on PC, which still sits at a mediocre 60 FPS as the official cap.

When will Genshin Impact 3.2 come out?

Nahida and Layla will be in this Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

Since this beta feature was from a Version 3.2 beta, some Travelers will likely be curious to see if the new FSR setting will make its way to that Version Update. HoYoverse has already confirmed that Version 3.2 will launch on November 2, 2022.

If this update does make it into the final version, then Travelers will likely hear from HoYoverse about it beforehand. Otherwise, this new feature may stay in beta for a while.

