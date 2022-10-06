Genshin Impact Kusanali materials: Ascension resources and talent books for Nahida

Genshin Impact is due for patch 3.2 soon. The new update will feature the most-awaited Dendro Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali, or Nahida.

Credible sources have revealed new 3.2 beta leaks showcasing gameplay of her abilities, passive talents, and constellations. Recent beta leaks have confirmed that Nahida will be a 5-star Dendro Archon with mastery over Catalyst weapons.

Players are advised to start pre-farming for her as the recent leaks claim that she might appear on the Phase I banners of the new patch. The following is everything players need to know about Nahida's ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Pre-farm these materials for Nahida's Ascension and Talents

With the release of Sumeru and the completion of the current Archon Quests, fans are eagerly waiting for the debut of the most awaited Dendro Archon. The 3.2 beta leaks have claimed that Nahida will debut in Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.2 update. Those saving Primogems to summon Nahida should start pre-farming her materials, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.

The tweet above shows all the materials players need to max out Nahida's ascension and talent levels. Given below is a brief explanation of these resources and how to farm them.

Dendro Hypostasis

Nahida will need tons of Nagadus Emerald Gemstone and Quelled Creeper for her ascension. These are the new ascension materials that will be available in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Both can be acquired from the Dendro Hypostasis, an upcoming boss in the upcoming patch. To ascend to level 90, Nahida will need 46 Quelled Creeper and the following amounts of Nagadus Emerald:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 3

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

Kalpalata Lotus

Kalpalata Lotus is one of the local specialty ingredients found exclusively in the Sumeru rainforest. Nahid will need a 168 Kalpalata Lotus to ascend to level 90.

Players can follow Genshin Impact's official interactive map to farm these local specialties. Those who want a visual guide can check out this excellent YouTube video prepared by itsEon.

Ingenuity Talents Books

Farm these on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speaking of materials, Nahida will need Ingenuity Talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain to increase her talent levels. To max out one of her talents, Nahida will need the following talent books:

Teaching of Ingenuity x 3

Guide to Ingenuity x 21

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 38

Players also need a Crown of Insight to max out Nahida's talent levels. Crown of Insight is a limited item that can only be obtained from limited-time events, Sacred Sakura, Tree of Dreams, and many other sources.

Common Meterials From Fungi

Players need to farm tons of fungi since their common drop materials are required for both Nahida's ascension and talent level-up materials. Fungi can be found plentily in the underground mines of The Chasm and Sumeru's rainforest region.

Refer to Genshin Impact's adventurer handbook to track the spawn locations of the fungi, or check out this video for a fast and efficient farming route.

Weekly Boss Drop

Players will also need 18 weekly drop materials to level up Nahida's talent in Genshin Impact. The leaks have yet to reveal which weekly drop materials players need to farm.

Don't forget the massive amount of Mora and Hero's Wit required for all the ascension and increasing talent levels. Players will need around seven million Mora and 420 Hero's Wit to max out Nahida's levels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far