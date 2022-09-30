Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida's materials, ascension passives, and gameplay videos

The latest Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed tons of new information about the Dendro Archon Nahida. Early leaks already featured gameplay footage showcasing all her abilities and idle animations.

Reliable sources have now shared new leaks that reveal the resources required for Nahida's ascension and talent level-up materials. Based on the leaked data, it has been confirmed that Nahida will be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user, relying on Elemental Mastery to dish out damage and support nearby party members. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about Nahida's kit, her passives, and her ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Leaks reveal Nahida's ascension and talent level-up materials

The above tweet reveals the ascension and talent level-up materials needed for Nahida. Based on the infographics above, Nahida will require Gemstones from a new boss called Dendro Hypostatis for her ascension and a new weekly boss to level up her talents. Both of these materials will be introduced in the upcoming patch 3.2 update.

In the meantime, fans can collect the rest of her resources that are readily available in Genshin Impact. Players can follow efficient farming routes to farm Kalpalata Lotus, Fungi, and Shrooms for ascension materials. Players can use their resins to farm the Ingenuity talent books on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from the Steeple of Ignorance talent domains.

Players must not forget to farm Hero's Wit and Mora using the Ley Lines if they don't have enough for Nahida's ascension and talent level-up.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal Nahida's passive talents

The above tweet shows one of Nahida's passive talents in Genshin Impact. Ascending her to level 90 will also unlock multiple ascension passives. Here is a list of all her passive talents:

Compassion Illuminated: Inside her Elemental Burst, the highest EM holder in the party will share 20% of their EM to the active character onfield. A maximum of 200 EM can be gained in this manner.

Awakening Elucidated: Nahida will gain 0.1% DMG Bonus and 0.03% Crit-Rate to her Elemental Skill for each additional point after reaching 200 EM.

Nahida will gain 0.1% DMG Bonus and 0.03% Crit-Rate to her Elemental Skill for each additional point after reaching 200 EM. On All Things Mediated: Nahida can use her Elemental Skill to collect all harvestable items nearby within a fixed AoE. The harvestable items do not include Crystalflies, Scarab, and Onikabuto.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Leaked gameplay footage of Nahida's kit

This YouTube video showcases all the leaked gameplay footage of Nahida's idle animation, Elemental Skill, and Burst. Her normal attack can be stacked for a 4-hit combo that deals Dendro damage.

Her Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, is a major component of her kit, with which she can mark a total of eight enemies with the Seed of Skandha. Once marked, all enemies are linked to each other and hitting any marked enemy with a reaction will deal Dendro damage to all the other marked enemies. The Dendro damage is based on Nahida's attack and Elemental Mastery.

On the other hand, her Elemental Burst, Illusory Heart, provides different buffs based on the elemental type of characters present in Nahida's team. Pyro characters in the team will increase Elemental Skill damage, whereas an Electro character reduces the cooldown of Nahida's Elemental Skill. Finally, the Hydro element in the party will increase the duration of Nahida's Burst in Genshin Impact.

