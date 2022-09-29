Genshin Impact Kalpalata Lotus locations: Nahida's ascension materials farming guide

Genshin Impact has launched its latest 3.1 update. The newly unlocked desert region has introduced fresh flora and fauna to the community. With that, new patch 3.2 leaks have also started flooding the internet.

Recent 3.2 leaks suggest that Nahida will debut in the upcoming 3.2 update. Reliable sources have also confirmed that Dendro Archon will need Kalpalata Lotus as her ascension material.

Kalpalata Lotus is a local specialty found exclusively in Sumeru's rainforest. These flowers tend to bloom on vines growing on the cliff side. Detailed below are all spawn locations of Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact guide: All spawn locations for Kalpalata Lotus for farming

Latest leaks from credible sources have revealed Nahida's kit and her ascension materials. As it turns out, Genshin Impact players will have to farm Kalpalata Lotus to ascend Nahida.

For max ascension, players will need to collect around 168 of these Sumeru local specialties. All of these flowers can be found in abundance in Sumeru's rainforest.

The interactive map above will allow players to find all the Kalpalata Lotus locations in Genshin Impact. Based on the interactive map, it can be observed that the spawn locations are concentrated in the following areas:

Apam Woods

Deventaka Fields

Gandharva Village

Mawtiyama Forest

Vanarana

Vimara Village

Vissudha Fields

Yasna Monument

Heading to the locations shown in the interactive map will lead players to Kalpalata Lotus in Genshin Impact. Those new to the game should note that local specialty ingredients such as the Kalpalata Lotus will take 48 hours to respawn.

Most players will want to use fast and efficient farming routes to collect the most of Nahida's ascension materials in as little time as possible.

The linked video will visually guide players to all the Kalpalata Lotus locations in Genshin Impact using an efficient farming route. Players will have to repeat this route a couple of times to collect enough for Nahida's ascension.

The whole process will take players around a week. They can also visit other people's worlds in co-op sessions to collect all 168 Kalpalata Lotus quickly.

It goes without saying that unlocking all the teleport waypoints and domains beforehand will greatly help players travel between locations to collect the local specialty item.

Buy Kalpalata Lotus from Sumeru NPC

In addition to efficient farming routes and spawn locations from interactive maps, players can also buy Kalpalata Lotus from an NPC shop in Sumeru.

The NPC happens to be an Aranara named Aramani. Aramani can be located south of Vanarana Statue of the Seven. Hence, players will have to partially complete the Aranyaka World Quest to have access to Vanarana.

Players can buy a total of five Kalpalata Lotus from Aramani. Each Kalpalata Lotus will cost around 1000 Mora, meaning that players will need around 5000 Mora to buy all five lotus from Aramani. This is an optional source for players to collect the ascension material if they do not mind spending Mora.

