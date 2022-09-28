Genshin Impact Canvas of Starlight memories: Event link, primogems and complete guide

Patch 3.1 update in Genshin Impact has arrived with Sumeru desert and more new content. Canvas of Starlight memories is one such web-event that players can participate in.

Completing this web-event will reward players with the following:

The new web-event does not involve any difficult tasks other than watching the journey Travelers have made in the world of Tevyat. Players will have to watch all five memory clips completely to collect their rewards and reminiscence a little as well. Here is everything players need to know about the new Genshin Impact web-event.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Canvas of Starlight Memories and rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Event Duration〓

Sept. 28, – Oct. 12, 23:59 (UTC+8)

*Rewards cannot be claimed after the event ends, claim in time.



Join Now >>

hoyo.link/6fcGBBAd



Genshin Impact has launched their latest patch 3.1 update and players are eagerly looking forward to experiencing new story quests and exploring unknown regions. The new patch was released on the second anniversary of the game.

With another year passing by, the developers have come up with an anniversary web event called Canvas of Starlight Memories that will take Travelers on a trip to memory lane.

The new web event will cater to players' previous memories they have made in Genshin Impact. The web event will be available from September 28, 2022 to October 12, 2022.

Players can join the web-event using the hyperlink attached in the tweet above. Click on the circle on the left to accept the Privacy Policy and click on Start Drawing to begin the web-event.

Complete all five memories to feel nostalgic and collect Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Depending on how far the Travelers have progressed in the game, there will be five memories for them to explore:

Footprints of the Traveler

The City of Wind and Song

The Harbor of Stone and Contracts

The Rainforest of Lore

The Islands of Thunder and Eternity

Select anyone and scroll through their memories to see various interesting dates and data about your adventures. Players can use arrow keys or mouse scroll key to complete the memory. At the very end of the memory, players will receive a treasure chest. Opening the chest will grant 30 Primogems along with other rewards.

After completing a particular memory, players can click on the "save memories" button to download an image version of the memory they just witnessed. Click on "Back to Home" button to return to the event's home page and repeat the same for rest of the memories.

Check out Rewards page to make sure you don't miss any Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lastly, to collect more Primogems and rewards, players will have to share a link with other travelers to showcase their adventure. Meanwhile, watching other Travelers' adventures will also reward players with 10 Primogems.

Simply head to the comments section of HoYoLAB's community posts to find links to other Travelers' memories.

Here is a list of the total rewards players can collect from the web-event:

180 Primogems

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

40,000 Mora

3 Sumeru Rose

3 Sakura Blossom

3 Qingxin

In conclusion, players should definitely participate in the web-event. It will take them hardly 10 minutes to complete all the tasks to collect the extra Primogems for free in Genshin Impact.

