How to unlock Garden of Endless Pillars domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest region has a ton of domains to discover and unlock, including the tricky Garden of Endless Pillars domain.

This domain is located in the sands of Sumeru near The Dune of Carouses. However, even if you find it, it will be inaccessible until you complete a short Pyro Totem puzzle.

Unlocking this domain will grant you some great rewards in Genshin Impact. These include 40 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, five Dendro Sigils, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, three Teachings of Praxis, two Hero's Wits, 500 EXP, and the Gambler's Pocket Watch of the Sands of Eon Artifact Set.

How to light up the Pyro Totems in order to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars in Genshin Impact

You must light up the Pyro Totems to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

The Garden of Endless Pillars domain is easy to find. Head west from Aaru Village. After you enter the desert, go northwest. You will reach the Mausoleum of King Deshret, but focus on going north.

The domain is just west of The Dune of Carouses. Players will notice many Pyro Totems in the area, but they will find no entrance as it has been concealed from visibility.

Therefore, while the Garden of Endless Pillars domain is easy to find, unlocking and accessing it will take a few more steps.

Players will need to light up the Pyro Totems in a specific order to unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain. The order is provided by a group of Pyro flowers at the entrance, and the number of flowers corresponds to the order of activation.

However, it's easier to just light up the Pyro Totems in the order provided in the image below.

To unlock the Garden of Endless Pillars domain, the Pyro Totems must be lit in the order that can be seen above (Image via Genshin Impact)

After you light up each of these Pyro Totems in the order provided above, the invisible wall found around the domain will disappear, and the domain will open itself up.

You will need to make sure you activate the Pyro Totems in the correct order, including the one behind the wall. Otherwise, the domain progress will reset.

You will now have the ability to enter the Garden of Endless Pillars and complete the domain.

Completing the Garden of Endless Pillars domain in Genshin Impact

Completing the Garden of Endless Pillars domain isn't too difficult. It is a One-Time Domain, so you'll only need to explore the area and take down a variety of Fungi.

You can also collect a small chest inside the domain by completing a trial that requires you to collect 14 Dendro particles within a time limit.

After defeating the enemies and completing the domain, you will be rewarded with the items and currency mentioned earlier, which includes 40 Primogems, 30,000 Mora, and 500 EXP.

Players should definitely try completing the Garden of Endless Pillars domain, as it is well worth the effort.

