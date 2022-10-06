Invisible Luxurious chest in Sumeru desert: Genshin Impact guide

Genshin Impact's Sumeru is a massive region with tons of secrets, from large structures to hidden ruins.

Those exploring Sumeru's desert area may have missed out on an invisible Luxurious Chest floating high above the ground on an unseen platform. It's impossible to see the chest from below as it doesn't appear until you get close enough to grab it.

Luckily, finding the invisible Luxurious Chest isn't too tough. Once players locate it, they will be able to open it and get some easy rewards.

This article takes a look at how one can find the chest by taking advantage of an invisible floor that leads to its location.

marley⁷ 🐙 @yoonjis_spouse genshin friends if u want a luxurious chest. this to at the edge of the map has an updraft that leads you to a dendroculus and an invisible path. just follow the path best you can haha genshin friends if u want a luxurious chest. this to at the edge of the map has an updraft that leads you to a dendroculus and an invisible path. just follow the path best you can haha https://t.co/TTyREXWllQ

First, head to the edge of Sumeru's desert, where a teleport waypoint can be found next to a massive opening in the sand.

Once you have teleported to this waypoint, you will need to jump into the massive gust of wind emerging from the hole. Before you fall, activate your glider so that it will lift you up into the sky.

Glide to the right until you come across an invisible wall that will block your path.

The invisible wall leads the way (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

This invisible wall will be your guide to locating the platform nearby, so glide alongside it until a floor emerges below your feet.

After it appears, slowly walk across it but be careful not to stray too far from the path, or else you will fall. Once you walk far enough, you will come across another invisible wall.

The next invisible wall (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

From here, take a right and continue heading down the path until you find an incline. Be careful not to fall as you reach another invisible wall.

Take another right here and head up the ramp. Continue going up this ramp until you hit the next wall.

The third invisible wall (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

From this final wall, take a left and walk straight forward. This will cause the invisible Luxurious Chest to spawn in front of you.

You can simply walk over and pick it up.

The chest spawns here (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

Opening the chest will grant you 10 Primogems, along with some Mora, Dendro Sigils, and other rewards.

Obtaining this chest isn't too hard as long as you know the proper path to take, so you'll want to make sure you pick it up for the easy rewards.

To summarize, here's how you can get the invisible Luxurious Chest:

Take the updraft up until you reach an invisible wall.

Follow the path forward until you hit the first wall. Head right.

Walk down the path until you hit another wall. Turn right again.

Follow this final path until you reach the last wall. Turn left for the chest.

Genshin Impact's newest region has a ton of hidden treasures, and players will want to unlock them all.

