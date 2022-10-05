The present is near Windrise, inside a red adventure's tent: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing gift location

Genshin Impact's latest event tasks players with hunting down hidden gifts spread across Mondstadt. Fans can find these Fecund Blessing gifts with the help of hints provided by the characters who have hidden them. These chests provide some great rewards, and collecting them can award Primogems, unique furnishings, and more. Players will want to make sure they find all of the Fecund Blessing gifts scattered in the region to collect all of the available rewards.

Fecund Blessing near Windrise, inside a red adventurer's tent location in Genshin Impact

The Of Ballads and Brews event has provided Genshin Impact players with a ton to do as they take part in Mondstadt's latest celebration. The Fecund Blessings event, in particular, tasks them with finding treasures that have been hidden by the cast of Mondstadt characters and NPCs. Finding all of these hidden treasures can be tricky, and players can find a guide to locating the Fecund Hamper inside a red adventurer's tent here.

The Fecund Hamper is found here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The hint for this Fecund Hamper is pretty simple, and it was hidden by the NPC Stanley. To locate his hidden Fecund Hamper, you will first need to teleport to the Statue of the Seven at Windrise. After doing so, you'll need to locate a red adventurer's tent in the nearby vicinity.

The tent is across the small river near the massive tree at Windrise, and upon crossing it, you will be able to spot the tent amidst some bushes and barrels. The hamper is not inside the red tent, but to the side of it, near some split logs.

The hamper's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Hamper may be hard to spot from a distance, but you should be able to spot it once you head closer to the map location shown above. The game will also add a unique icon to the in-game minimap, along with an indicator pointing you towards the location of the chest.

Upon opening up the Fecund Hamper, you will gain 20,000x Mora and 2x Mystic Enhancement Ore. You'll need to collect all eight of these Fecund Blessings to complete The Afterparty, and picking this one up will leave you with seven to go. You can find a guide to collecting the rest of the Fecund Hampers from The Afterparty below.

All Fecund Hamper locations

Players can find the location of all the Fecund Hampers in The Afterparty in the video above. Unlocking the rest of these chests will provide great rewards, like Primogems and Festive Fever, which will bring players even better items over the course of the event. Collecting these chests isn't too difficult as long as players know where to look, so they'll want to make sure they grab them all before the event ends.

Genshin Impact's new event has players travel across Mondstadt on a treasure hunt, tracking down Fecund Hampers for special rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far