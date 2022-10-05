The Afterparty: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings gift locations for Day 3

Genshin Impact's Fecund Blessings event has reached its third stage, providing players with eight new hidden gifts to locate throughout Mondstadt. Finding these Hampers can be tricky, as fans are only given a short hint about their locations. Luckily, players can utilize the in-game minimap and indicators to help pinpoint the locations of each of these Fecund Blessings. Collecting these will bring tons of great rewards, including Primogems, Mora, and more.

Genshin Impact players can use this guide to help locate all of the Fecund Blessings during The Afterparty.

The Afterparty Fecund Blessing locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest event has provided players with eight more Fecund Blessings to locate throughout Mondstadt. These blessings are each hidden by a character from the region, and they provide fans with a hint telling them where to find the gift.

Players will want to make sure they collect all of these hidden gifts as they provide some amazing rewards once they are all collected. They can find the exact location of each of these Fecund Blessings below.

1) Stand at the door of the greatest hunter in Springvale and head to the south

Fecund Blessing 1 in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Blessing is found in the hills near Springvale, and you can find it by climbing atop a nearby roof and then climbing the hill to the south. The Fecund Blessing contains:

Shop Ornament: Welcome, Welcome!

20,000x Mora

2x Shivada Jade Fragment

2) One may search far and wide, but what they're looking for may be right by the starting point

Fecund Blessing 2 in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Blessing is also found in Springvale and is hidden right next to the starting point of the event. Simply return to the board where the Fecund Blessings are posted to find this chest sitting right behind it. It contains:

Landscape Accessory: Appropriately Sweetened

20,000x Mora

2x Shivada Jade Fragment

3) My gift is on the cliff face at the waterfall on the outskirts of Springvale

Fecund Blessing 3 in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another Fecund Blessing can be found in Springvale, near the waterfall at the far end of the village. You can easily reach it by teleporting to the waypoint in the center of the lake and heading up to the nearby waterfall. You'll need to climb a bit to grab this Fecund Blessing that contains:

20,000x Mora

2x Mystic Enhancement Ore

4) Just follow your nose! The gift is beside that one spot in Springvale from which the aroma of meat ever drifts

Fecund Blessing 4 in Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next Fecund Blessing can be found in Springvale, close to where the NPC Brook is found. You can head over past her and the cooking station to find the blessing hidden next to a stack of hay. This blessing contains:

1x Steak

Shop Ornament: Just One Bite!

20,000x Mora

5) I left a present at The Symbol of Mondstadt's Hero

Fecund Blessing 5 in Windrise (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Blessing can be found next to the massive tree in Windrise. You can quickly find it by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, as the Fecund Blessing is right by the tree, and the indicator will pop up when they're close. The Fecund Blessing contains:

Shop Frame: Dandelion Green

20,000x Mora

2x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

6) Near Windrise inside a red adventurer's tent

Fecund Blessing 6 in Windrise (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Blessing is found across the river from the Statue of the Seven in Windrise. You can find it next to a small red adventurer's tent, which can be hard to spot from a distance. You'll want to take advantage of the map above to find this Fecund Blessing which contains:

20,000x Mora

2x Mystic Enhancement Ores

7) Near the main entrance to the Dawn Winery

Fecund Blessing 7 at the Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Fecund Blessing is found near the entrance to the Dawn Winery. You can find it next to a wheelbarrow and some barrels right outside the main steps that lead up to the Winery. This Fecund Blessing contains:

20,000x Mora

2x Mystic Enhancement Ores

8) At the house due south of the Dawn Winery

Fecund Blessing 8 at the Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final Fecund Blessing is found near the Dawn Winery at a house due south. You can find this blessing next to some planters and a patch of carrots and radishes. It contains the following:

Storefront Furnishing: A Powerful Fragrance

20,000x Mora

2x Mystic Enhancement Ores

Players will want to make sure they collect all of the Fecund Blessings from the Afterparty to get Primogems from this part of the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far