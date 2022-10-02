Collect all shop components: Genshin Impact Mondstadt festival event guide

Genshin Impact fans can now participate in the fourth activity of "Of Ballads and Brew" event. It involves a treasure hunt where players will have to find Fecund Hampers spread all across Mondstadt using the provided clues.

Collecting these hampers will reward them with various rewards including Primogems, Mora, Furnishing Blueprints, and more. This activity was recently unlocked on October 1 and will last until October 17, 2022.

Players will also have to set up a shop and collect components for it to obtain additional Primogems. Here is everything they need to know about collecting all the shop components in Genshin Impact's new event.

Genshin Impact 3.1: How to collect all shop components to claim Primogems

Fecund Blessing event page preview (Image via Genshin Impact)

The on-going 3.1 Mondstadt event has unlocked its fourth and final activity for "Of Ballads and Brew." The event is called Fecund Blessing and is basically a treasure hunt game in Genshin Impact. In the Fecund Blessings option, players can find the following challenges:

When the Music Sounds

The Feast in Full Swing

The Afterparty

Currently, "When the Music Scounds" is open for completion, where players will need to find eight Fecund Hampers spread between Mondstadt and Springvale.

Those who want to complete the challenge without having to decipher the clues can watch this excellent YouTube video by Kyonstiv. The video will visually guide players to find the Fecund Hampers and collect all the rewards.

Complete challenges to collect all shop components

Shop Colors event page preview (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the Fecund Blessing event page, players can find another option called Shop Colors. The picture above previews the Shop Colors event page and one can find all the obtainable rewards by completing certain event-related tasks.

To view this page, players will have to complete an event quest named "Good as New". It will introduce a shop that one can decorate using special rewards from Fecund Hampers. The embellishments are split into the following:

Shop Frames

Shop Ornaments

Landscape Accessories

Storefront Furnishings

During Shop Colors, setting up the shop components will unlock new rewards. They can also set up shop in their Serenitea Pot.

Decorate the shop once to receive 60 Primogems along with other rewards. They will receive more accessories and decorative items in future challenges such as "The Feast in Full Swing and the Afterparty."

Decorate the shop with new decoration (Image via Genshin Impact)

"The Feast in Full Swing" will be active from October 3 and the Afterparty challenge will be available from October 5, 2022. To collect all the shop components and obtain the rest of the Primogems, players will have to complete all three challenges in Fecund Blessing.

Successful completion will present a reward of around 180 Primogems from the event page.

