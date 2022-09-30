How to claim Twitch drops to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is celebrating its second Anniversary with the 3.1 updates. Players got access to a brand new location in the Sumeru region, two new Archon Quests, and a flagship event. HoYoverse promised the community non-stop content after their 2.7 delays, and the company has kept its word ever since.

However, players can choose to go the extra mile for more Primogems, as HoYoverse and Genshin Impact have Twitch drops enabled. This way, anyone can stand a chance to earn various resource materials such as Mora, Enhancement Ores, and, most importantly, a handful of Primogems.

Genshin Impact players can claim 50 Primogems after watching their favorite Twitch streamers right now

Twitch drops for Genshin Impact 3.1 are available right now, where anyone can load up a specific streamer, especially the ones that have drops enabled on their channel. These drops are available on Twitch until October 22, 10:00 AM GMT +5:30.

Hence, everyone has enough time to claim them, even if they're busy.

To start, you will need to link your Twitch account to your preferred Genshin Impact HoYoverse account. You can follow the process given below:

Open Twitch and go to the Genshin Impact page.

Switch on any streamer that has any drops enabled.

Click on your Twitch profile icon on the top-right corner of your screen.

Scroll down until you see the available drops.

Click on "Connect" to link your HoYoverse account.

Enabled drops page for Genshin Impact resources (Image via Twitch)

After following the aforementioned processes on Twitch, you will be directed to the account-linking page of HoYoverse. Once in, follow these steps:

Log in using your email, region, and UID.

Click on the big "Link Now" button on the first page.

Doing so will direct you to the second page, which will ask you to "log in" to Twitch.

Simply click on the button and then "Authorize" your account for the drops.

Authorizing page on Twitch for drops (Image via Bungie)

After authorizing Twitch, you are left with only a few more steps on your HoYoverse account:

Head back to your HoYoverse page, scroll down, and click on "Link your account."

Once done, you're free to either head to Twitch's page from there or by yourself.

There are a total of five drops you can get from watching a streamer for a specific amount of time. The rewards include:

20,000 Mora.

Sanctifying Unction x4.

Mystic Enhancement Ores x5.

Hero's Wit x3.

Primogems x50.

As mentioned in the official FAQ, you can expect the rewards to arrive in your in-game email within 24 hours after claiming it from the Twitch drops page. To access the drops page, however, click on your Twitch profile icon, then click on "Drops," and click on "Claim Now."

You can even view your progress and EST on the drops on this page.

Linked account (Image via HoYoverse)

To claim the drops via in-game email, you must be in Adventure Rank 2. Some renowned streamers with their drops enabled are Zajef77, TheLadyAthena, Enviosity, and more.

