How to Secure Funds in Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event

Genshin Impact version 3.1's main event, titled 'Of Ballads and Brews', has recently unlocked a new gameplay mode where players can open up a shop. However, they need to secure funds first through bargaining from various NPCs and selling wine-making ingredients.

The bargaining process may be challenging for some players as they must successfully bargain from the NPC without lowering their mood down to zero. This article will assist players with the methods needed to secure funds for the Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event.

Secure Funds for the Charity and Creativity event through bargaining in Genshin Impact

Start the tasks from the Charity and Creativity event page (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method to secure funds is by completing two proxy purchases for Quqing in Liyue Harbor and Guanchui in Qingce Village. Both of these NPCs will ask Travelers to place an order with The Cat's Tail Stall and Angel's Share Stall in the Charity Area. Travelers can tap on the respective icon quest to begin this mission.

Mora offered for Diane in The Cat's Tail Stall (Image via HoYoverse)

Quqing's quest can be started in Liyue Harbor and players will be asked to place an order with Diane from The Cat's Tail Stall. When talking to Diane, a prompt box will appear on the side and gamers will have to choose how much Mora to offer. For the best option, they should go with 13000 Mora. If players go lower than that, she will lose points from her mood, making it harder for players to bargain.

Mora offered for Georg in Angel's Share Stall (Image via HoYoverse)

The next commission is from Guanchui in Qingce Village, and he will request Genshin Impact players to place an order with Georg from the Angel's Share Stall. Without losing any points in Georg's mood, the fair price for this bargain is 22000 Mora. Talk to Guanchui again after placing the order to complete the quest.

Remaining funds required to unlock the shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that the bargaining task from before is not enough funds to open the shop, and gamers need to complete the second method to obtain the remaining funds.

Secure Funds for Charity and Creativity through selling ingredients in Genshin Impact

The second method to secure funds for the Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event is by selling wine-making ingredients to The Cat's Tail and Angel's Share stalls that players visited before.

9800 Mora can be obtained by selling ingredients to Georg (Image via HoYoverse)

The ingredients that gamers are able to sell to Angel's Share Stall are as follows:

5 Apple

5 Sunsettia

5 Sweet Flower

5 Wolfhook

5 Valberry

A total of 9800 Mora can be obtained by choosing to sell all of the ingredients listed above.

7225 Mora can be obtained by selling ingredients to Diane (Image via HoYoverse)

Diane will also need ingredients for her stall, and players can choose to sell the following materials to her in exchange for the funds.

5 Snapdragon

5 Mint

5 Pinecone

5 Horsetail

5 Dandelion Seed

A maximum of 7225 Mora can be obtained if players choose to sell all of these ingredients.

After completing both these methods, Genshin Impact gamers should have enough funds to open up a shop in the Charity and Creativity event in Genshin Impact.

