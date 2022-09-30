Genshin Impact 3.2 banners: Childe and Yae Miko reruns leaked

Genshin Impact leakers, on September 30, 2022, provided some crucial information on brand new banners that are expected to come out along with update 3.2. It seems that Childe and Yae Miko are set to return to the game along with that update after quite a long time.

Childe's return might not impress many, but Yae Miko has been a highly wanted character since the Dendro element was released. However, fans will have to save a lot of Primogems if they want to pull for her since Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is also expected to come out along with this update.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact players still have around four and a half weeks to save the Primogems before the 3.2 update officially drops on the live servers.

Details regarding the upcoming Yae Miko and Childe banners in Genshin Impact

Childe and Yae Miko are both expected to rerun along with Genshin Impact update 3.2. Alongside these characters, their signature weapons, namely Polar Star and Kagura's Verity, are also set to return to the game.

Childe's last banner within the game came out almost a year back in 2021. Yae Miko was released in February of 2022 alongside the second major Archon Quest in Inazuma.

However, none of these characters were significantly impacted since their previous banners. This is because Childe's last banner was his third rerun, which meant that fans were bored that HoYoverse kept bringing him back repeatedly.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

- New Archon Quest featuring Kaveh, Dottore, Scaramouche, Rukkhadevata & Others

- Nahida Story Quest with a Cutscene

- Event Quest featuring Layla, Dori, Yae Miko

- New Sumeru Teapot sets with audio for existing characters

Yae Miko, on the other hand, did not appeal to the fans because her damage and gameplay were subpar despite being one of the most highly anticipated characters. However, both these units are now quite strong since Dendro has made Hydro and Electro extremely viable as elements.

Elemental reactions such as Aggravate, Bloom, and others are extremely strong, which has made both Childe and Yae Miko meta characters for the Spiral Abyss. Hence, players who did not pull for them will not be quite happy learning that they are coming back.

However, fans should remember that these units will be released in the second half of Genshin Impact update 3.2. Instead, the first half will have the Dendro Archon, Nahida.

Based on the initial leaks, Nahida is powerful and will be a powerful elemental damage amplifier and a Dendro applicator. So players who are meta-focused will have to pull for her. She will be an Archon, so that is something which enhances her popularity by several folds.

Hence, Primogems will be of the essence, and players need to collect as much as possible to ensure they get all their favorite units with update 3.2.

