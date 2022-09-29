Best Cyno DPS builds for Aggravate teams in Genshin Impact

It is well known by now that Cyno is one of the few selfish DPS' in Genshin Impact that needs to constantly be on the field to prove his worth. Because of this fact alone, his team composition is quite tight and can only be narrowed down to Aggravate and Electro-Charged.

Aggravate is an elemental reaction resulting from the combination of Dendro and Electro. Thus, these two types are essential when creating a lineup. Weapons and artifacts also play a significant role for Cyno to dish out more DPS, especially when his source of damage is from Elemental Burst. Here's a brief guide to building Cyno for an Aggravate team.

Best weapon for Aggravate Cyno in Genshin Impact

Choosing the best polearm is the first step to making Cyno more powerful in his Genshin Impact team. As with any other DPS unit, a weapon with Crit Rate or Damage is the most valuable option for Cyno. Some of the best 5-star polearms for him are:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands Staff of Homa Primordial Jade WInged-Cutter

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is Cyno's signature weapon, so it is no surprise that the polearm is at the topmost step of the podium. Not only does it provide Crit Rate, the weapon's passive skill also increases Cyno's Elemental Mastery and Attack.

Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade Winged-Cutter are the best alternatives for Cyno. With the polearms' secondary stat (Crit Damage/Crit Rate), players can focus on Elemental Mastery and the appropriate amount of Crit Value from the artifacts section.

Here are the 4-star options for Cyno:

Deathmatch Missive Windspear Moonpiercer Kitain Cross Spear

Deathmatch is the best 4-star polearm for Cyno, especially on higher refinement levels. Missive Windspear is also a great alternative for Cyno, despite being a free weapon from the event 'Of Ballads and Brews.'

Best Artifact Set for Aggravate Cyno in Genshin Impact

Cyno's Artifact Page (Image via HoYoverse)

The next step in building Cyno is choosing the best artifact for him. Getting the perfect artifact is extremely difficult as it relies RNG to get and level up the desired sub-stats on one artifact. For veteran Genshin Impact players, the following are the recommended sets for Cyno in the Aggravate team:

4-piece Thundering Fury 4-piece Gilded Dreams 4-piece Gladiator's Finale 2-piece Thundering Fury + Gladiator's Finale

All of the artifact combinations above are great for Cyno in whatever team he resides in. The choice mostly depends on which artifacts have the better substats. However, the top two (Thundering Fury and Gilded Dreams) are more suitable for reactions teams such as Aggravate.

On the other hand, Gladiators Finale and 2 pieces of Thundering Fury + Gladiator's Finale would provide more stable bonuses and wouldn't rely too much on reactions.

Cyno is a lone DPS in Genshin Impact and he prefers to be on-field almost all the time. Supporting characters with off-field skills are best for Aggravate Cyno. Travelers have to finish casting the other characters' Skills and Bursts before changing to Cyno, letting him eradicate all the enemies on the field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far