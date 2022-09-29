All 76 Scarab locations in Genshin Impact: Cyno materials farming guide

Cyno requires a whopping 168 Scarabs to fully Ascend in Genshin Impact, but there are only 76 locations where this material spawns. Thus, some Travelers will have to wait 48 hours for these creatures to respawn before getting to collect them again.

However, the most important part of any farming guide is the actual map. In this case, there will be an interactive map posted below for the reader's convenience. Feel free to zoom in and examine the map, but do keep in mind that this Ascension Material is only located in Sumeru's desert region.

Interactive map for all Scarab locations in Genshin Impact 3.1 (Cyno Ascension Material)

The Scarabs on the map are scattered all over the Great Red Sand in Sumeru. Unlike other Ascension Materials, these little creatures surprisingly move around a bit. Thus, Genshin Impact players need to look for a small Scarab that moves a short distance around each of the locations shown in the above interactive map.

The creatures are easily identifiable once the gamer is near them, especially since they tend to roll some balls of sand around. To collect this Ascension Material, simply approach a Scarab and interact with it to add it to your inventory.

Note: A few of the western locations are underground.

It is vital to mention that only a few quests are necessary to farm Scarabs. The two quest series that Travelers need to complete to gain access to all of their spawn locations are:

Golden Slumber

Dual Evidence

Otherwise, Genshin Impact players who hate questing should consult with the quest-free farming route shown in the above video.

Cyno Ascension Materials

Cyno is a brand new character that many Travelers would love to max out. Collecting 168 Scarabs will take a while, but it's necessary to mention that the character has other Ascension Materials to obtain, including:

46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

1 Vajrada Amethyst Silver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

18 Divining Scrolls

30 Sealed Scrolls

36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls

The Electro Regisvine drops some of Cyno's Ascension Materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The Thunderclap Fruitcore item is available by slaying the Electro Regisvine. This boss is located in Mawtiyima Forest next to a Teleport Waypoint. Genshin Impact players who have already unlocked this Teleport Waypoint can farm Electro Regisvine without much hassle.

If you haven't unlocked the Teleport Waypoint yet, use the Statue of the Seven in Mawtiyima Forest. Afterward, follow the dirt path northeast and stick to the right path once there is a fork in the road. The boss also drops the Vajrada Amethyst items, meaning that Travelers thankfully don't have to farm two separate bosses to get everything they need.

Collecting all of the Ascension Materials for him can be worth it (Image via HoYoverse)

The Scrolls are obtainable by defeating Samachurls. These enemies are scattered all over Teyvat, meaning that Cyno mains should have no trouble collecting enough of them.

All of these Ascension Materials are easy to farm in a day for dedicated players. Moreover, chances are, gamers already have them because they've been available since Genshin Impact 3.0.

