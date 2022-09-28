Genshin Impact Scarab locations and easiest farming routes to collect them

The new 3.1 update has officially arrived in Genshin Impact and players now have the opportunity to summon Cyno from his rate-up banner. For ascension, Cyno will be needing 168 Scarabs, a new local specialty exclusively found in Sumeru's desert.

There are plenty of scarabs that can be collected from the desert and players can also visit other people's world to collect them as well. However, it can be a bit of a daunting task unless players know the spawn locations of these sand creatures.

Listed below are all spawn locations and easy farming routes to follow to collect scarabs in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Location of all Scarabs and Easy Farming Routes

Scarab is a new type of local specialty added to Genshin Impact with the newly unlocked desert region. These hard beetles are exclusively found in the Deshret Desert of Sumeru. The creature has various spawn locations and players will need to take the help of interactive maps and visual guides to collect them.

These creatures tend to move around their spawn locations and are always rolling balls of dirt. These slow movements make them easy to spot and capture. To collect the scarab, players will need to stand close to it and kill it with a weapon.

Follow this Genshin Impact interactive map to find 76 spawn locations of Scarabs in the Sumeru desert. Some spawn locations cannot be reached unless players complete some quests. Players will need to complete the following quests to access all scarab spawn locations:

Golden Slumber

Dual Evidence

Players who want to ascend Cyno to level 90 will need the following amount of scarabs:

Level 20 - 3 Scarabs

Level 40 - 10 Scarabs

Level 50 - 20 Scarabs

Level 60 - 30 Scarabs

Level 70 - 45 Scarabs

Level 80 - 60 Scarabs

After collecting the Scarabs, it will take them 48 hours to respawn. Hence, it will take players around a week to collect 168 scarabs for Cyno. An alternative way to collect tons of scarab in a day would be to visit other players' worlds in co-op sessions to collect scarabs.

Easy Farming Route for Scarabs in Genshin Impact 3.1

The tweet above showcases an efficient farming route to collect scarabs in the desert. The efficient route will allow players to collect around 50-55 scarabs in 10 minutes. The route has been color co-ordinated for players so they can follow a different route based on whether they have made any progress with the story quests.

Some players might come across complications when trying to find scarabs from the interactive maps. They can follow this excellent YouTube guide that visually guides them to scarab spawn locations through efficient farming routes.

With the new Dendro elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, there is no doubt that Cyno will bring tons of damage potential with him.

