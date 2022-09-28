5 best features in Genshin Impact 3.1: 2nd Anniversary update

Genshin Impact 3.1 is essentially the 2nd Anniversary update, and there is no shortage of good content to discuss. Travelers can expect several new features and freebies to be thrown their way for this tremendous Version Update.
As far as "best" goes, this article will rank the entries based on a mix of the following aspects:
- Permanent new additions will usually rank higher than 3.1-exclusive content
- How useful the free rewards are
- How much content can a player expect to get out of it
Genshin Impact 3.1 debuted on September 28, 2022, and will end on November 2, 2022.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.
Five of the greatest new features in Genshin Impact 3.1 (the 2nd Anniversary update)
5) New events
The first detail to discuss is one of the more obvious parts of any update. New events introduce new ways for players to get free Primogems and other loot. However, there is another great aspect worth discussing.
Genshin Impact 3.1's Of Ballads and Brews will feature several Mondstadt characters. The region hasn't gotten much focus in several updates, so returning here for an actual event will be oddly nostalgic for some players.
Several Mondstadt characters will get plenty of screen time in this update. Anybody who is a fan of these types of characters (especially Razor) will likely enjoy this event.
4) Three new playable characters
One of the most important things in any update is the character banners. Bad Event Wishes are forgettable and don't generate any hype. By the same token, a good banner is going to excite some parts of the fanbase.
Genshin Impact 3.1 will open up with two banners. One features Cyno, a brand new character that fans have wanted for years. The other is Venti, an insanely popular character getting a rerun.
On those banners is another brand new character named Candace, who is a 4-star arrival with a sizable fanbase. The final new playable character in this update is Nilou, whose banner will begin in the second half of the update.
3) Free Collei
One easily overlooked aspect of this update is that Collei will be a character that players can get for free once they complete Floor 4, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Best of all, this freebie isn't limited to just Genshin Impact 3.1.
The event duration is:
"Permanently available after the Version 3.1 update"
By comparison, other great content in this update is limited solely to Version 3.1. Thus, having something like a free Collei always being available makes the Curtain of Leaves challenge one of the best new features worth discussing here.
Collei is a good 4-star Dendro Bow user. The only other free Dendro character is the Traveler, so having a second one can be helpful for some players.
2) Anniversary rewards
There are two main events to discuss here:
- A Thank-You Gift
- Path of Gleaming Jade
The first one is a daily log-in event. Simply log in each day for four specific days to receive the following rewards:
- 1,600 Primogems
- 1 Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device
- 4 Fragile Resins
- 1 Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper
The second event to discuss is Path of Gleaming Jade, which gives players the following rewards, assuming they log in for several days:
- 10 Intertwined Fates
- 80,000 Mora
- 18 Mystic Enhancement Ores
- 8 Hero's Wits
Both events give players the equivalent of 20 free pulls, plus other minor goodies.
1) Desert expansion
A new section of Teyvat's map will be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.1. The debut of more desert content inevitably means that players will have plenty of exploration to do in the new update.
New chests and quests will inevitably give players more Primogems. Not to mention, the continuation of the Archon Quest series is excellent for those who care about the game's lore.
One great aspect of this expansion is that this extra part of Sumeru will always be available for players to visit in updates after Genshin Impact 3.1, making it timeless.
