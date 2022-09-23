How to get 16,015 Primogems worth of wishes for free in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update

Primogems will remain the most important resource in Genshin Impact 3.1. So figuring out how to get them will be paramount to one's success in this update.

One thing to note is that the title mentions 16,015 Primogems. That is because Intertwined Fates are included in this calculation. Thus, readers shouldn't expect to only get 16,015 Primogems without any Intertwined Fates.

Also, this calculation does not consider all the content that you might not have completed yet. Any player who hasn't completed dozens of quests and their related achievements can earn far more than just the number mentioned in this article.

Brief overview of how to get 16,015 Primogems worth of wishes in Genshin Impact 3.1

Here is how many Primogems you can expect to earn in Genshin Impact 3.1, assuming you do each activity to their maximum efficiency:

3.1 Maintenance Compensation: 600

600 3.2 Livestream Redeem Codes: 300

300 Achievements: 400

400 Anniversary: 1,600

1,600 Archon Quest: 120

120 Daily Commissions: 2,100

2,100 Domain: 135

135 Events: 2,260

2,260 Exploration: 2,000

2,000 HoYoLab Daily Check-In: 60

60 New Story Quests: 120

120 Spiral Abyss: 1,800

1,800 Teleport Waypoints: 85

85 Statue of the Seven (Unlock and Level-Up): 135

135 Test Runs: 80

80 Web Event: 200

200 World Quests: 500

Adding the Primogems from the bulleted list above brings the count to 12,495. The remainder of the aforementioned 16,015 estimate comes from Intertwined Fates.

Here is how many Intertwined Fates you can expect to earn in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Paimon's Bargains: Ten

Ten Path of Gleaming Jade: Ten

Ten Tree of Dreams: Two

That's 22 Intertwined Fates, which is the equivalent of 3,520 Primogems. This brings the total up to 16,015. Do keep in mind that all of these figures are preliminary estimates of the upcoming content. Information in the leaks is subject to change, which may affect the total number of Primogems that a player can earn.

Also, all of the activities mentioned so far are free for the player to do. Additional content like Acquainted Fates — such as those from the Battle Pass or from character ascensions — isn't included in the calculation.

Other ways to consider

Not every player will realistically complete everything in the game before Genshin Impact 3.1 comes out. Thus, there are even more ways to get more Wishes in the forthcoming update. For example, completing all Achievements in the current version of the game gives players 5,890 Primogems.

Obviously, most accounts will have some Achievements completed, meaning that the total number of Primogems they could earn would be much lower. Even so, it's still worth hunting for them to get some more Wishes.

Travelers can also complete old:

Archon Quests

Hangout Events

Story Quests

World Quests

Any of these can be done in Genshin Impact 3.1. On a minor note, Travelers who don't want to be F2P (free to play) can also get Blessing of the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass for more Wishes.

Important dates

This tweet contains all of the starting dates for the upcoming updates. Genshin Impact 3.1 will start on September 28, 2022, whereas Version 3.2 is slated to release on November 2, 2022. Travelers only have 35 days to get everything. That's quite impressive for an update that's shorter than usual.

