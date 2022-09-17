Genshin Impact 3.1 Primogems calculation for F2P: How to get 15000+ Primogems in 35 days

With Genshin Impact version 3.1's release date approaching, Travelers will soon have new ways to obtain Primogems. The next update will introduce the desert area of the Sumeru region, meaning that players will have access to many untouched treasure chests with Primogems inside.

Other than that, limited content such as new events will also be available in the game, each rewarding gamers with an ample number of Primogems. This article will calculate how many Primogems F2P players will be able to obtain in Genshin Impact 3.1.

Overview of Primogems calculation for F2P in Genshin Impact version 3.1

It is important to note that Genshin Impact version 3.1 will only be available for five weeks, starting on September 28 and coming to an end on November 2. Therefore, players will only experience the 3.1 update for 35 days. Given below is a quick overview of the methods that Travelers can use to farm Primogems.

Version 3.1 Update Compensation - 600 Primogems Daily Commissions - 2100 Primogems Spiral Abyss - 1800 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check In - 60 Primogems Test Run - 80 Primogems Paimon's Bargain - 20 Fates (3200 Primogems) New Quests - 240 Primogems Sumeru Desert Exploration - 2000 Primogems Version 3.2 Livestream - 300 Primogems Time-Limited Events - 2260 Primogems Anniversary Rewards - 1600 Primogems Log-In Event - 10 Fate (1600 Primogems)

Combining all the Primogems from the tentative list above, F2P players will obtain 15840 Primogems worth of Fates in version 3.1.

A detailed guide to get 15840 Primogems in Genshin Impact Version 3.1

1) Version 3.1 Update Compensation

Primogems compensation through in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

On September 28, Genshin Impact will schedule a maintenance break, resulting in all of the game's servers being shut down for a few hours. Later, the developers will provide every player with 600 Primogems via the in-game mail as compensation for the inconvenience.

2) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing a single day's commissions will reward Travelers with 60 Primogems. If players complete the entire 35 days of the Daily Commission without missing a single day, they will gain a total of 2100 Primogems.

3) Spiral Abyss

Unlike version 3.0, the next update will have three cycles of Spiral Abyss. Each cycle will reward players with 600 Primogems. In other words, those who manage to complete the whole challenge with full stars will get a total of 1800 Primogems.

4) HoYoLAB Daily Check In

Primogems in the list of Daily Check-In rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoLAB is the official game forum for Genshin Impact, where there is a daily check-in feature for users who connect their accounts to the game. For the entire duration of version 3.1, Travelers will get a total of 60 Primogems if they consistently log in to the forum.

5) Test Run

Four Test Run events will be added to version 3.1, providing 20 Primogems for each challenge. In other words, Genshin Impact gamers who successfully complete these challenges will receive 80 Primogems.

6) Paimon's Bargain

Intertwined Fates from Paimon's Bargain (Image via HoYoverse)

Paimon's Bargain will refresh each month, restocking their Fates in the store. Travelers who buy all the Primogems within the said month will get 20 Fates (combining both Acquaint and Intertwined Fates), equivalent to 3200 Primogems in the game.

7) New Quests

There will be four new quests in version 3.1: two Sumeru Archon Quests and two Story Quests for both Cyno and Nilou. Each of these will give Travelers 60 Primogems. So, in total, they will get 240 Primogems.

8) Sumeru Desert Exploration

The Sumeru Desert will be playable in the next version (Image via HoYoverse)

The new desert area may likely be as big as the rainforest in Sumeru. By unlocking waypoints, domains, and completing new World Quests, Genshin Impact players could possibly obtain 2000 Primogems or even more from it.

9) Version 3.2 Livestream

A previous livestream redemption code that has already expired (Image via HoYoverse)

A few weeks before version 3.1 ends, a new Special Program will be scheduled. And like every other livestream, Travelers will get three new redemption codes, rewarding them with 300 Primogems.

10) Time-Limited Events

Four new time-limited events have been confirmed to be released in version 3.1. The main event usually provides 1000 Primogems, while the other three side events reward gamers with 420 Primogems each. In total, they should get 2260 Primogems.

11) Anniversary Rewards

One of the new gadget for anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

During the previous Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program, the developers had mentioned anniversary rewards that will be given to all players through in-game mail. In addition to 1600 Primogems, Travelers may also get Fragile Resin and two new gadgets.

12) Log-In Event

The second anniversary reward is through a log-in event, where players can get a total of 10 Acquaint Fates by opening the game for a few days, equivalent to 1600 Primogems in the game.

F2P players clearly have a lot of opportunity to farm for Primogems in the next version, granting them a higher number of wishes that can be used for Cyno, Nilou, and other featured characters' banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

