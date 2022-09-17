Genshin Impact anime to be animated by Ufotable, Official concept trailer released

Genshin Impact will be releasing a new anime produced by hit studio Ufotable, known for the Fate series and smash hit Demon Slayer. This reveal came towards the end of the game's latest update livestream. It was an incredible surprise for the community.

The anime is likely set to be a part of the game's second-anniversary celebrations. While not much is known about it yet, the concept trailer for the series has already been released. Fans of the game will want to get a look at the show in motion since it looks amazing.

The first trailer of Genshin Impact's upcoming anime can be seen below.

Hoyoverse and Ufotable team up for a Genshin Impact anime concept trailer

Genshin Impact's latest livestream revealed a ton of new content coming to the game, but the biggest surprise came near the end when the anime concept trailer was suddenly revealed. The trailer slowly revealed the collaboration between Hoyoverse and the acclaimed anime studio Ufotable.

They are known for some of the best animations in the industry, having produced both the smash hit series Demon Slayer and the long-running Fate series. The two are known for their stellar visuals.

The trailer went on to show off the backgrounds from the upcoming show, along with scenes of the Travelers holding hands.

Paimon even made an appearance, showing off some fluid animation and beckoning the Traveler along on their journey. The animation in this short clip is pretty brief, but it still shows a ton of promise. With Ufotable behind the scenes, fans are in for an incredible show.

This isn't Hoyoverse's first time with anime, as Honkai Impact also had several animated shorts produced and uploaded to the game's YouTube channel.

It's uncertain at this point whether a similar situation will occur with Genshin Impact's upcoming production, but this anime may follow a similar route in the future. It's also likely that it will see a television release, but without further information from either company, it's hard to predict.

Fans should be aware that the trailer that has been released is still only a concept trailer. It is intended as an early display of the collaboration between HoYoverse and Ufotable.

The two companies have entered into a long-term agreement to create a product together based on the Genshin Impact IP. Given Ufotable's track record, it's very likely to be an anime of some kind. Fans will be able to look forward to their future work over the course of this collaboration.

This announcement is one of the biggest to come out of the 3.1 livestream, and players will want to make sure they keep an eye out for more information on this upcoming production.

With the game's anniversary arriving in just a short while, fans will be able to look forward to even more exciting content coming in the near future. This anime may just be the start of a massive wave of new collaborations and exciting releases for Genshin.

Genshin Impact's biggest collaboration yet looks to bring the world of the game into anime.

