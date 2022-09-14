All 8 Genshin Impact Seed Mirror locations with Hidden Aranara

Genshin Impact's newest region provides players with many secrets to uncover, including tons of hidden Aranara scattered throughout the land. Sumeru's new mechanics will help fans uncover these Aranara, and finding all of them can provide some great rewards.

One mechanic that will help locate forest creatures are the Seed Mirrors that can be found in Observatory Towers found at high points in the region. Players can activate these Seed Mirrors to uncover a hidden Aranara in that particular area. This article will provide players with the locations of all eight Observatory Towers and will also reveal how these Seed Mirrors can be used in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 8 Seed Mirror locations

After the game's latest update, players can enjoy many new activities as they travel through the massive region of Sumeru. From collecting large amounts of Dendroculi to uncovering hidden areas throughout the land of Dendro, fans can spend hours just exploring the land of Dendro.

One of the things that gamers will want to do as they explore is keep an eye out for Observatory Towers that dot the landscape in the region, as they hide a useful secret behind a quick puzzle. Fans can find a quick guide to unlocking all eight of these towers in the video above, although most of these can be skipped by simply gliding to the very top.

These towers are home to Seed Mirrors, a unique mechanism that uncovers a hidden Aranara in the vicinity. Interestingly, they can actually be spotted on the map, appearing as a small brown cross.

1) Near Vimara Village

The first seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

This Observatory Tower is located just below Vimara Village and can be reached easily by traveling upwards from the Statue of the Seven. If they prefer, players can take advantage of the nearby mountain to reach the top.

2) To the east of Vimara Village

The second seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

This Observatory Tower is pretty close to the first one, and can be reached by heading north-east from the village. If players aren't interested in completing the puzzle, they can skip it by gliding to the top from a nearby incline.

3: Above Pardis Dhyai

The third seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

This Observatory Tower is easy to reach, given that it is positioned right next to a teleport waypoint. In fact, players can unlock the waypoint and the tower at the same time.

4) Below Pardis Dhyai

The fourth seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

Another Observatory Tower can be seen just below the Teleport Waypoint to Pardis Dhyai, making it an easy one to reach by simply teleporting to the area. Fans can then glide over to it and unlock the Seed Mirror by landing at the top.

5) Above Caravan Ribat

The fifth seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

This Observatory Tower is located to the north of a Waypoint near Caravan Ribat. Alternatively, players can use the Statue of the Seven near Pardis Dhyai to reach it, although this will require some amount of climbing.

6) West of the first Caravan Ribat tower

The sixth seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

This Observatory Tower can also be reached from the same Teleport Waypoint and is found to the left of the preceding tower. Players can either use the waypoint for a shortcut, or just walk over to the other Observatory Tower seen on the map.

7) Above the Yasna Monument

The seventh seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

Thanks to the Teleport waypoint just to the left of the tower, it can be glided to with relative ease. The Observatory Tower overlooks the Yasna Monument area, and players can grab the Aranara from it quickly by gliding to the top and activating the Seed Mirror there.

8) Above Mawtiyima Forest

The final seed tower (Image via Genshin Impact/Hansteinless)

The final Observatory Tower can be found just above Mawtiyima Forest, and reaching it from the nearby Teleport Waypoint is easy, but it will require some climbing. Players can opt to follow the path on the map by going up a small hill to the Seed Mirror that provides them with the final hidden Aranara.

How to use Seed Mirrors to spot Aranara

Using these Seed Mirrors is an easy task, although their Aranara spotting capabilities aren't immediately present. To activate them, players will need to strike the mirror with Electro, which will then supercharge its capabilities and give them the chance to spot the nearby creature.

Center the Aranara in the frame (Image via Genshin Impact)

After activation, all that players need to do is interact with the Seed Mirror and use its lens to search for the Aranara. Once it has been located, it has to be centered in the frame. Doing this correctly causes the Aranara to appear atop the tower, granting players some easy rewards.

Eight of these Observatory Towers are spread throughout Sumeru, and unlocking them generally requires the completion of short puzzles. Most of them require a Dendro party member to complete, so players who plan on finding all of these towers should bring at least one Dendro character.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to collect all of these hidden Aranara as they leave behind some great rewards.

