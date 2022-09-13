Genshin Impact Kaveh leaks: Element, appearance, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a lot about Kaveh's appearance and demeanor, giving players an early insight into this upcoming character. Kaveh has become quite popular in the community, with many fan artists attempting to depict him based on detailed leaks. He appears to be quite an important character in Sumeru, and while it is unknown when he will make his debut appearance, players will definitely want to keep an eye out for this talented architect.

Fans can learn more about these Genshin Impact Kaveh leaks here, detailing more about his personality, attire, and even his element.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kaveh's design, element, and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed many new details about the upcoming character Kaveh. The leaks mostly focus on his design and outfit, bringing up even the most minute details.

The details have allowed fans to draw very accurate fanart of Kaveh far before his official design has been revealed, which has skyrocketed his popularity in the community. The leaks also detail his personality type, which appears to be very driven and focused on the things that interest him.

Kaveh has a very unique personality type that seems to be divided between a charming personality and a hot-headed passionate perfectionist. This is evident in his eccentric hobbies and drive for perfection as he takes on interesting commissions as an architect in Sumeru. However, due to his stubbornness, Kaveh often finds himself lacking in money and has taken up street performances to try and show off his genius creations to the public.

According to the same Genshin Impact leakers, Kaveh will utilize the Dendro element in-game, bringing yet another character to the small pool of Dendro options currently in the game. As of now, some of the unreleased Dendro characters are Yao Yao, Al-Haitham, Nahida, Baizhu, and now Kaveh. However, Kaveh's rarity is still unknown, and it is possible that he may be a 4-star character. Players will want to keep an eye out for further leaks regarding this point.

Far @kfrnkm i think it would be absolutely funny if kaveh's kit is him making dendro constructs a la dendro samachurls (please make this happen) i think it would be absolutely funny if kaveh's kit is him making dendro constructs a la dendro samachurls (please make this happen)

Leaks have stated that Kaveh's kit will somewhat reflect his position as an architect by allowing him to have some form of "building" in his ability set. While the exact abilities he will have are still unknown, this building will likely manifest in the form of a Dendro construct of some kind. This may even be a physical Dendro creation, unlike the AOE summons that the Traveler and Collei have in their kits. This building aspect could be the most valuable part of Kaveh's kit, but more information will be needed to determine its use.

Given how much is known about Kaveh's appearance and personality, it's likely that leaks focusing on his gameplay are set to arrive in the near future. His release window is currently unknown, and it heavily depends on his rarity. If he is a 5-star character, it's possible that Kaveh won't see a release in the next few updates, but everything in the beta is still subject to change. With how important Kaveh seems to be to Sumeru's story, players will likely get to learn more about him through in-game dialogue.

Genshin Impact's upcoming character Kaveh looks to be a unique addition to the game.

