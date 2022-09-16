Genshin Impact Redeem codes for September 16: Guide to getting 300 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact's 3.1 livestream has just concluded, and players have learned a lot about what's coming in the game's next update. Fans got a sneak peek of the upcoming content, including powerful characters, exciting events, and some surprising future additions.

Fans will want to start preparing for this new content now, and they can easily do so by taking advantage of the free Primogems provided during the 3.1 livestream. Players can gather up to 300 easy Primogems by utilizing these redeem codes, making obtaining characters like Cyno and Nilou much easier.

A list of the new Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream redeem codes can be found below.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Livestream redeem codes revealed

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream brought new information, giving players a sneak peek at the game's future. From new areas and exciting characters to upcoming events and even second-anniversary celebrations, this livestream was worth watching.

Of course, as always, players can take advantage of the extra redemption codes that get revealed during the livestream to gather up to 300 Primogems. Here are the codes:

- 3B6RYY7AHX9D

- JT78YH7SGWRZ

- 2BP9HY6BYFR5

Each code will provide players with 100 Primogems each, which can help them save up for upcoming characters. With three new characters on the way in the 3.1 update alone, players will want to make sure they use these redemption codes as soon as they can. These codes will expire after a short while, so fans won't want to miss out. Here's how to use them.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is easy and quick, and players can choose between the two methods. The first method is the easiest and applies to any platform.

You will need to head to the game's official code redeem page and log in to your HoYoverse account. From there, input one of the redeem codes and select your server and character nickname. Then, hit submit, and you can collect your rewards in-game.

The second redemption method is a bit more complicated but can easily be done from the in-game menu on all platforms.

First, you will need to open your game and navigate to the settings menu. On mobile, this can be done by tapping the Paimon Icon, while PC players can click it or hit ESC. Console players will need to use a shortcut to bring up the menu. From there, navigate to Account. Then, select the Redeem Code button. Copy the redeem code into the window, and enter it. This should redeem the code and deposit the rewards in your mailbox.

Once these steps are followed for each code, players will be 300 Primogems richer, which provides a few easy wishes for upcoming characters like Cyno and Nilou.

Genshin Impact fans will want to ensure they take advantage of the game's new redeem codes before they expire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far