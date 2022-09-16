Top 5 announcements to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact players have a lot to look forward to from the game's 3.1 update livestream, which is set to air in just a few days. This livestream will cover a ton of content ranging from massive additions in Sumeru to new characters coming to the featured banner. Players won't want to miss out on receiving firsthand the news of some exciting new features coming to the game.

Below is a list of some of the announcements that will be made during the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream.

Genshin Impact fans can look forward to new characters, additional area to explore and more during the 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact's 3.1 Special Program Preview is set to go live on September 16, 2022. This stream will begin at 8 am (UTC-4) and will detail the numerous new additions coming in the 3.1 update, with a focus on Sumeru's new desert expansion. This huge addition will introduce many new areas to explore, as a whole new half of Sumeru will be added to the game. Players can learn more about these additions below, along with some other big reveals that will take place during the stream:

1) The expansion of Sumeru's deserts

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a huge expansion to Sumeru's map, adding a massive area for players to explore with loads of new treasure to uncover, quests to complete, and enemies to defeat. This area rivals Sumeru in size, with a vast range of desert to travel through as fans explore the region. With new inclusions such as regional specialties, tricky puzzles, and a massive underground area, this addition looks to be grand. The livestream will provide a breakdown of many of the new mechanics, so fans should try not to miss out on the event.

2) Upcoming new events

The 3.1 update will feature many new events, and players will learn more about them during the livestream. These events range from exploration in the newly uncovered deserts to a Mondstadt event that will reward players with a unique 4-star polearm. The latter event will also introduce a new character from Mondstadt with ties to the region's history. Some events will focus on the exploration of the new areas in Sumeru. Fans will want to pay close attention to the stream to receive early tips about completing the above-mentioned events.

3) The introduction of new characters

Fans will get a first look at Genshin Impact 3.1's upcoming character lineup, which includes the fan-favorite Cyno, alongside Nilou and Candace, two powerful Hydro characters with very unique kits. Cyno is a 5-star Electro polearm user with some of the game's flashiest animations, making his upcoming reveal one of the most anticipated. Players will want to keep a close eye on their Primogems until the 3.1 livestream to ensure they have enough for these new characters upon their reveal.

4) The addition of new weapons

The 3.1 update will include some new armaments for gamers to take advantage of, and two of them in particular will be great for Cyno and Nilou. The livestream will also detail upcoming 4-star weapon additions, along with some other equipment options that players can look forward to. These weapon reveals will help them decide whether they want to spend any of their hard-earned wishes on these unique weapon options.

5) Anniversary celebrations

Pi 🫖 @magical_pi_ As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin's 2nd Anniversary.



I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! As you can see, the Version 3.1 is planned for September 28th. And you know what else happens on September 28th? Genshin's 2nd Anniversary.I hope they did this on purpose & that it means the 3.1 Livestream will have anniversary news this time around! https://t.co/cCRM6hWeq1

The livestream will most probably address the anniversary celebrations that are set to arrive alongside the 3.1 update. This will be the game's second anniversary, and it's likely to provide some incredible rewards. Fans will want to make sure they tune in for a sneak peek at what is coming during this event. Fans will be particularly excited for the occasion as it might be an improvement from last year's anniversary.

Genshin Impact 3.1's livestream will be full of new content that players will not want to miss.

