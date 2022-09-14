Genshin Impact 3.1 Spiral Abyss leaks: New enemy lineups and monsters

Genshin Impact 3.1's Spiral Abyss will bring a variety of new enemies to defeat, and leaks have revealed some big changes coming to the endgame gauntlet. It appears that the difficulty of the 3.1 update's Abyss has been toned down, with some enemy lineups getting reduced in strength. This will make it a lot easier for players to acquire all of the precious Primogems locked away in the Abyss, though the floor is still quite tough to complete.

Fans can find a rundown of these new changes here to prepare for the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.1.

New changes to Floor 12 revealed by Genshin Impact 3.1 Spiral Abyss leaks

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is some of the game's most challenging content, and sometimes it proves too difficult for players to complete. During the beta stages of the 3.1 update, it seems that testers were struggling to complete the final floor of the Abyss, and leaks have revealed that it has received some nerfs that lower its difficulty. Players will still need to take on a variety of new foes from Sumeru as they try and complete the chamber, but the spawns and enemy types have been toned down.

Players can find a list of changes to 3.1's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 above, and they detail some pretty big nerfs. According to information gathered by leakers over the course of the 3.1 beta, many players struggled to overcome the tough lineup presented by the original Floor 12. As such, several enemies have been removed from the lineup, including the powerful mushroom enemies on the final floor. Here's a rundown of the enemy changes:

-Add "Primal Construct: Repulsor" to 11-1-2

- 12-1-1: Add Eremite Axe Vanguard, remove Treasure Hoarders

- 12-2-1: Ruin Defender -> Ruin Scout

- 12-3-1: Remove Shrooms and Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Players who struggle to defeat large groups of enemies quickly will be glad to hear about the big changes to the final chamber's first half, as quite a few enemies were removed from its lineup. Other big changes include the removal of an enemy with an Aura that caused players to struggle with quick clears, and a swapping of Ruin enemies in the second chamber.

Fans will still have to contend with the powerful new boss, the Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix, at the end of their journey through the 3.1's Abyss. This dangerous new enemy will provide a unique challenge, and fans will want to try battling it in the open world a few times before they attempt to defeat it in the Abyss.

Luckily, thanks to these changes, gamers should have a lot more time to fight the enemy in the final chamber, giving them the opportunity to secure their 36-star Abyss victory.

