Genshin Impact 3.1 banner order, Anniversary events, and rewards revealed

The Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream revealed a ton of information regarding the upcoming banners, Anniversary events, and other rewards. That Special Program was over an hour long, so this article will summarize all the important parts for readers' convenience.

Here is a succinct summary for readers who want the most crucial information right away:

1st half: Cyno and Venti (Candace is a 4-star character on both Event Wishes)

Cyno and Venti (Candace is a 4-star character on both Event Wishes) 2nd half: Nilou and Albedo

Nilou and Albedo Anniversary Event: Login on several days to get ten Intertwined Fates

Login on several days to get ten Intertwined Fates Other rewards: 1,600 Primogems plus other loot

This article will go more in-depth regarding what has officially been revealed about each bullet point.

Genshin Impact 3.1 details: Banners, Anniversary, and rewards

The first Event Wishes for this update (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing to discuss in this summary of the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream is the Event Wish Preview for the first phase. The two 5-star banners are:

Cyno (Electro Polearm)

Venti (Anemo Bow)

Cyno is a brand new character making his debut in this update, whereas the popular Venti will see a rerun. Candace is a 4-star Hydro Polearm user who will be on both banners. The remaining two 4-star characters are currently unknown.

The second wave of Event Wishes (Image via HoYoverse)

The second half of the update will feature two more character banners:

Nilou (Hydro Sword)

Albedo (Geo Sword)

Nilou is a brand new, much-anticipated character. By comparison, Albedo will just have a rerun here. It is worth mentioning that most leaks stated that Eula would be here instead of Albedo, but those were clearly inaccurate based on this official information. No 4-star characters have been revealed for these two Event Wishes.

Anniversary events

The lineup of events for the Anniversary update (Image via HoYoverse)

The next part to discuss regarding Genshin Impact 3.1 is the Anniversary content. The image above showcases an overview of all events that will appear in this update. However, the most important one for Travelers to know about is Path of Gleaming Jade. It's a Daily Login event that will give players 10 Intertwined Fates in total. The image also indicates that Mora, Hero's Wits, and Mystic Enhancement Ore will also be a part of Path of the Gleaming Jade.

The next big list of freebies to claim is shown in the image as well. Players will get the following in their mail in Genshin Impact 3.1:

1,600 Primogems

Four Fragile Resins

Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper

Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device

Travelers can expect 20 free pulls in total from Path of the Gleaming Jade and the aforementioned in-game mail rewards. Also, there will be more loot to get via other events in 3.1: Of Ballad and Brews, Hyakunin Ikki, Wind Chaser, and Star-Seeker Sojourn.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Reset Time〓

-After the V3.1 update 09/28 06:00:00



Details >>>

hoyo.link/d9BABBAd



#GenshinImpact After the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.〓Reset Time〓-After the V3.1 update 09/28 06:00:00Details >>> After the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.〓Reset Time〓-After the V3.1 update 09/28 06:00:00Details >>>hoyo.link/d9BABBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/qKEajMJpiH

On a related note, the Crystal Top-Up bonuses will be reset in Genshin Impact 3.1, and players who like to spend money on Genesis Crystals will appreciate it. However, it is worth mentioning that the bonuses still apply to the first-time purchase of any particular Genesis Crystal package.

With that, everything worth mentioning in this quick rundown of the major things to expect in the next update has been covered.

LIVE POLL Q. Does the Anniversary rewards look good to you? Yes No 0 votes so far