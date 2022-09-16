Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream redeem code for free 300 Primogems

The 3.1 Special Program was a delight for the Genshin Impact community as they received three redeem codes. Travelers can claim these codes for 300 Primogems, which will be sent directly to their in-game mailbox.

Here are the three redemption codes from the 3.1 livestream:

3B6RYY7AHX9D

JT78YH7SGWRZ

(TBA)

Along with 300 Primogems, players will receive Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora when they claim these redemption codes.

Make sure you redeem these codes without delay since these codes will expire within 24 hours. Hence, the redeem codes will become invalid if not claimed, and players won't receive free Primogems.

Genshin Impact: 3.1 Livestream Redeem Codes for free 300 Primogems

Genshin Impact premiered the 3.1 Special Program live on its Twitch channel. The September 16 livestream revealed new juicy details about the latest content. Developers disclosed that the new event banners would include Cyno and Nilou, who will debut along with their signature weapons. The only confirmed 4-star for the 3.1 banners is Candace, a new 4-star from Sumeru whom the Travelers will meet on their journey to the Sumeru Desert.

Apart from the latest content, the developers also handed out three redemption codes at regular intervals. Players can claim these redeem codes to obtain a free 100 Primogems and other rewards. Given below are the three new redeem codes from the 3.1 livestream:

3B6RYY7AHX9D

JT78YH7SGWRZ

(TBA)

Once you have claimed all three redeem codes, the following rewards should be sent directly to your Genshin Impact mailbox:

300 Primogems

5 Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

50,000 Mora

New players who have recently joined the game can also use the code GENSHINGIFT and 6A6VJTWGCPYV. These codes can only be used once per account and will reward players with additional Primogems.

Genshin Impact: How to claim 3.1 livestream redeem codes

Players can claim new redeem codes from the recent 3.1 livestream through Genshin Impact's official redemption site and in-game settings. Players who want to claim the rewards without opening the game should visit the official redemption site here.

Click on the hyperlink to visit the site and log in using your HoYoverse account. While veteran players might already have an existing account, new players will have to create one using their email or social media.

Official Redemption Site (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players have successfully logged into the official site using their HoYoverse account, follow these simple steps:

Open the Server drop menu and choose the correct region (NA, EU, ASIA, TWK/HK)

Let the website find your Genshin Impact account

Manually type or paste the 3.1 livestream redeem codes in the prompt box

Click on Redeem button every time you enter a code

If players already have their game open on their devices, they can choose to redeem the code through the in-game settings. Follow these simple instructions to find the in-game redeem option and claim your rewards:

Open Paimon's Menu

Go to Settings (Gear-shaped icon)

Go to Accounts

Click on Redeem Now option

Enter the 3.1 redeem codes and click on Exchange

The community seems pretty excited about the new patch 3.1 update. With the recent announcements of all the upcoming content, players should start their preparations for the new update accordingly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far