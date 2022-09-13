Genshin Impact Cyno materials: Ascension and build resources

Genshin Impact's most recent drip marketing posts revealed Cyno, a new 5-star character from Sumeru. He was also the first Sumeru character to be teased in the Story teaser.

Within two weeks, Sumeru will unlock the desert area in the upcoming patch 3.1, where Cyno will also debut in the character event banners. Officials have yet to confirm whether Cyno will debut in Phase I or Phase II, so players can still use the remaining time to start farming resources for him.

Cyno fans can collect most of the ascension and talent materials in the current version of the game. Read on for a step-by-step guide on how to build Cyno in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Ascension Materials to pre-farm for Cyno in Sumeru

The tweet above showcases the ascension and talent level-up materials needed to pre-farm for Cyno. Players currently won't be able to farm the local specialty, Scarab, needed for Cyno's ascension. Scarab is one of Sumeru's local specialties that can be found in the Sumeru desert and will be added with the new upcoming patch 3.1.

Meanwhile, players can spend their original resin on Electro Regisvine to farm Thunderclap Fruitcore and Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones simultaneously.

Players will also need to farm Samachurl for different types of scrolls, which will be needed for Cyno's ascension and leveling up talent. Speaking of Talent Level-up materials, players will also have to farm Admonition Talent Books from the Steeple of Ignorance talent domain. Travelers will have to farm these from the domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

For weekly boss drops, Cyno will need Mudra of the Malefic General from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss domain.

Genshin Impact builds for Cyno in Sumeru

Cyno is the second male Electro character where the developers have taken inspiration from Egyptian God Anubis to build Cyno's character model and abilities.

Leaks have suggested that Cyno can increase his overall damage from his total Elemental Mastery. However, it is not clear whether players need to farm ATK% or EM for the Sand-piece on their artifact set.

Best Artifact Sets

Here is a list of the best artifacts players can farm to build Cyno in the future:

Thundering Fury

Gilded Dreams

Players can farm the new Sumeru artifact, Gilded Dreams, that provides additional Elemental Mastery when Dendro reactions are caused. A maximum of 230 Elemental Mastery can be gained with Gilded Dream's 4-piece set bonus effect.

Players can also farm for Thundering Fury using the new Artifact Strongboxes. The 4-piece set bonus of Thundering Fury will exponentially increase Cyno's Electro damage.

Best weapons

Here is a list of the best weapons that Cyno can use in Genshin Impact:

Staff of Scarlet Sands

Staff of Homa

Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Deathmarch

Blackcliff Pole

Unsurprisingly, Cyno's best weapon is his signature weapon that will be available on the 3.1 weapon banners. Staff of Scarlet Sands is a 5-star polearm with 542 base ATK and 44.1% Crit-Rate as the secondary stat when fully ascended to level 90.

Apart from signature weapons, players can always opt for 5-star weapons such as Staff of Homa (Crit DMG) and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Crit Rate). Both of these weapons have high base ATK with Crit sub-stats. For 4-star weapons, players can use the battle pass weapon, Deathmarch, or the Paimon's bargain weapon, Blackcliff Pole.

