How to unlock the Gilded Dreams Artifact Set in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact recently dropped its hotly anticipated 3.0 update, opening a new area of its ever-expanding world to players. With the new location comes unique enemies, loot, gear, and a ton of interesting gameplay additions.

The 3.0 update introduced a new element, bringing the total number to seven. Dendro, the element concerned with plant life and greenery, has joined the game along with some new characters to take advantage of it. With the addition of a new element, the game has to add fresh artifacts that give players more power and greater success.

Unlocking the Gilded Dream Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will find themselves constantly updating their favorite characters' kits to ensure the strongest performance possible. The new artifacts added to the game changed the meta, and the addition of an entirely new element could shake up everything.

The Gilded Dreams Artifact set can only be acquired by traveling through the game's new region. The new location, Sumeru, is divided between deserts and forests and is occupied by bandits and warriors.

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment holds an event that will unlock the Gilded Dreams set. It's located on the outskirts of the new area, near the Chasm and south of Gandha Hill.

To unlock the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment, players must complete the quest Archon Quest Prologue: Act III ''Song of the Dragon and Freedom. They must also reach an Adventure Rank of 22 to gain access to the domain.

All players have to do to get the opportunity to unlock the set is discover and open that Spire of Solitary Enlightenment area. Once there, they will get five Primogems and gain access to a domain battle that will reward the Gilded Dreams Artifact set.

Using the Gilded Dreams Artifact set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players need to know what they stand to gain before seeking out a new artifact set. Since the Gilded Dreams set just entered the game, it's important to know its worth.

When using two pieces of the Gilded Dreams Artifact set, players will get an 80-point boost to Elemental Mastery. This buff can be hugely helpful to some characters, but it pales in comparison to the sets' larger capabilities.

With four pieces, players gain buffs based on the elemental types of team members. After triggering an Elemental Reaction, they will gain a 14% attack boost for every party member sporting the same type and 50 EM for each one with a different type.

Each stacks up to three times, which means a player could gain 42% attack and 150 EM every eight seconds. This can make the character carrying this set considerably more powerful.

The best candidates to wear this set include Shinobu, whose sub-DPS build would benefit from extra damage and mastery. Coupled with that, Thoma would do well with the Gilded Dreams set, given the unique reaction caused by his Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact players stand to gain a lot from the Gilded Dreams Artifact set. Just reach AR level 22 and head straight to the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment to pick it up.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul