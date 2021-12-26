Genshin Impact leak reveals Keqing skin, ahead of official announcement

Genshin Impact players have sky-scraping expectations from the 2.4 live stream, thanks to leakers and beta testers who have revealed a ton of upcoming content.

A 'reliable' leaker has recently revealed the new skin for Keqing, and members of the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit cannot get over it.

Here's everything to know about the new Keqing skin in Genshin Impact.

New Keqing skin to arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update

As per u/G4kky, Genshin Impact will release a new skin called Opulent Splendor for Keqing.

However, the leaker has admitted that they have no information if the skin will also have new animations and particles. There's a possibility that it will just be a reskin with no additional animations or transitions.

It is no surprise that players, especially Keqing mains, admire the leaked skin. Many Keqing users are ready to invest in the skin rather than Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Ever since the release of skins for Barbara and Jean, players have been eager to buy new skins for their favourite characters. Genshin Impact naturally realizes this, and it is safe to assume that more skins for characters will be released in the near future.

Ningguag's skin might be a free reward in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Another Genshin Impact character who might get a new skin with version 2.4 is Ningguang. Players will be delighted to know that Ningguang's new skin might be a free reward.

Ningguang has been a prominent character in the Genshin Impact storyline and has become even more popular with Gorou's release.

It seems like Ningguang's new skin called Orchid's Evening Gown will be given as a free reward to the community in the Lantern Rite festival.

ame ):) on break @ameiscools ok.. at least we’re getting ningguang skin for free , look at her 😖😖 ok.. at least we’re getting ningguang skin for free , look at her 😖😖 https://t.co/h8km4PndRQ

The highly anticipated rerun event is not only going to give players Primogems but will also allow them to get a Liyue character for free (including Yun Jin).

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

Yun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)

Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu

4 stars are unknown at the moment



#原神 #GenshinImpact Banner 1: Shenhe / XiaoYun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu4 stars are unknown at the moment Banner 1: Shenhe / Xiao Yun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu4 stars are unknown at the moment#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q9dX9QOnSp

All in all, it is self-evident that miHoYo has massive plans for Genshin Impact version 2.4. Alongside new skins and characters, a brand new region called Enkanomiya will also be added to Teyvat.

The 2.4 live stream will be conducted in a few hours, where the developers will officially confirm the aforementioned leaks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar