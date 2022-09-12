Genshin Impact 3.1 countdown, release time, and leaked banners

As Genshin Impact closes in on its second anniversary on September 28, HoYoverse will also be releasing its next update on the same day. With the release of Sumeru this year, the developers' job is far from done, especially with everything they have in store for the community.

Players can expect four different characters in the upcoming update, with two returning characters and two that are completely new to the traveler's roster. These characters are Nilou, Cyno, Eula, and Venti. Thankfully, HoYoverse will be holding several events to celebrate the game's second anniversary, making it easier for everyone to stock up on primogems.

Multiple reputed leakers have also confirmed a bunch of details regarding upcoming locations and banner phases. Genshin Impact 3.1 is expected to start on September 28, following the usual scheduled maintenance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation, most of which are subject to change.

Eula, Venti, Cyno, and Nilou, among other major leaked features for Genshin Impact 3.1 (September 28)

HoYoverse has confirmed a few new and upcoming characters for the next update in Genshin Impact. The three characters from Sumeru are:

Cyno (Electro Polearm, 5-star).

Nilou (Hydro Sword, 5-star).

Candace (Hydro Polearm, 4-star).

However, reputed leakers in the community, such as @genshinBLANK and @SaveYourPrimos have showcased a couple of additional 5-stars that could be returning in 3.1. These characters are Eula and Venti, both based in Mondstadt, which has further led people to wonder if the upcoming event will have a Mondstadt festival.

Numerous sources have uploaded footage of the new location, which is expected to be an extension of the new Sumeru region. Based on multiple leaks, the new location is a desert, consisting of new structures, multiple chests, world quests, and Dendroculi.

As far as the new character goes, Cyno has been teased as an Electro Polearm DPS, alongside Nilou, who is expected to be a Sword Hydro DPS. While the specific times of their respective banners haven't been confirmed yet, another reputed leaker who goes by the name of @Ubatcha1 speculated the following timelines:

Cyno and Candace will be in the first half.

Nilou will be in the second half.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, before I continue with the 3.1 lines (I plan to finish them off today dw)



Cyno and Candace are in the first banner afaik

Nilou in the second Lastly, before I continue with the 3.1 lines (I plan to finish them off today dw)Cyno and Candace are in the first banner afaikNilou in the second

As mentioned before, these are all just leaks, which may change at a later date. However, the mentioned leakers have been reliable in the past. Starting today, players will have approximately 14 days until the next banner arrives on the anniversary date of September 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC +8).

A few days after the start of the update, HoYoverse will most likely hold a seven-day login event, which will reward everyone with a total of ten Intertwined Fates. New locations and events from the anniversary celebrations will further help Genshin Impact players gather more primogems for their favorite characters.

