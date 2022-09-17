Ufotable to work on Genshin Impact anime: HoYoverse releases first look

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video games in the world, so it's only fitting to see it finally get an anime adaptation in a new collab between HoYoverse and Ufotable. This recent news comes in the wake of the 3.1 livestream, which revealed a ton of new information that many eager Travelers can't wait to see in the game.

It's vital to note that there is no tentative release date for any episodes. The trailer was revealed on September 16, 2022, as a "long-term project launch." Not too much was revealed in it. Readers who wish to see the actual trailer should check out the video embedded below.

Genshin Impact anime trailer: New details of this HoYoverse x Ufotable collab

The video starts off with a starry sky and some text stating, "HoYoverse x Ufotable." Viewers are then treated to a wonderful sequence of various beautiful environments that last for three minutes. At the end of the video is a message that is a confirmation of a long-term project.

The only characters shown in this stunning teaser were:

Paimon

Lumine

Aether

Unsurprisingly, it's just the main characters. Nonetheless, it's a promising first look at something that fans have wanted for a long time now.

Of course, some Travelers might wish to know more about Ufotable's other works. Here is a short list of some famous anime they've been involved in:

Fate/Zero

Fate/stay night

Demon Slayer

Both the Fate and Demon Slayer series are exceptionally popular in the anime industry. It's likely that the Genshin Impact adaptation will also be quite popular since the title has been the most discussed game on Twitter in both 2021 and 2022.

Fan reactions

Unsurprisingly, the fan reception to this announcement has been overwhelmingly popular. Even if there isn't anything substantial regarding release dates, stories, or voice actors, just the news of Genshin Impact finally getting an anime is hypeworthy enough.

Not to mention, the visuals in the trailer look great. Ufotable also has a good track record, further making this a "long-term project" that Travelers can look forward to in the future.

Of course, some fans will make jokes referencing this big reveal. Unfortunately, there is still no substantial news for the Switch port, leading many fans to assume that they will never get Genshin Impact on that console.

Just for reference, the original Genshin Impact switch trailer was announced on January 13, 2020.

Apart from that, many people just seem to love the scenery shown in the teaser. It is highly recommended that readers check out the teaser to see everything in motion since it really adds to the experience.

It will be exciting to see the direction of this Genshin Impact anime. One has to wonder if it will retell all of the iconic scenes from the game or if it will introduce new content for Travelers to enjoy.

Either way, it should come as no surprise that this HoYoverse x Ufotable announcement has helped Genshin Impact trend on various social media platforms. It's unknown when the next batch of news for this anime will come out. In the meantime, they can check out the Version 3.1 announcements that happened on the same day as this reveal.

