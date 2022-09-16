How to watch Genshin Impact 3.1 special program livestream: Get 300 primogems and more

The Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Program will premiere in less than 12 hours, and players have time left to clear their schedule to watch the live stream. The developers have promised to reveal juicy details about the next version's new game content and developments.

Besides that, the special guests in the Special Program will also drop three redemption codes and other goodies for the faithful viewers. Here's how fans can watch the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream to get free Primogems and other rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Where to watch the Special Program livestream

The official Twitch channel to watch the live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

The special program for Genshin Impact version 3.1 will air on the official Twitch channel on September 16 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Players can click on the link here to visit the website.

Currently, the site promotes version 3.0 special program images, but the header will automatically change to version 3.1 a few minutes before the live stream starts. Keep in mind that players do not need a Twitch account to watch the special program. Once they open the website during the premiere time, fans should be able to watch it normally.

The official YouTube channel to watch the live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who do not have time to watch on the Twitch channel can view the broadcast again at a different time on the official YouTube channel. On the said channel, the live stream will start a few hours after the Twitch channel, on September 16 at noon (UTC-4).

Similar methods as before, Travelers do not need an account to watch the live stream, as long as they open the link here before or during the Special Program starts, the broadcast can be viewed normally.

How to Get 300 Primogems and other rewards in Genshin Impact Special Program

Previous redemption code in version 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

During the live stream, special guests will randomly drop three redemption codes. Each code will provide 100 Primogems for players, meaning everyone will get 300 Primogems.

Remember that all three redemption codes will expire within 12 hours after they are released, so fans should immediately claim all the rewards once they obtain the codes.

There are two methods for gamers to claim the codes: the official redemption website and the in-game method. Both options are available anytime and are easy enough to understand. However, the first method is recommended because Travelers don't have to open the game and can save lots of data.

Aside from Primogems, Genshin Impact fans will also obtain other in-game prizes, such as Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and Mora. These will be sent alongside the precious currency in their in-game mail.

During the Special Program, Genshin Impact fans are confirmed to get first-hand information regarding all the news for the next version. This includes new character and weapon banners, events, and detailed revelations for the Sumeru desert area.

