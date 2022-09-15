5 best Genshin Impact teams for Tablet Analytics event (Day 1)

A new combat event called Tablet Analytics is now available in Genshin Impact. In this event, a Sumeru researcher is experimenting with her new creation: Potent 'Remelting Tablets.'

During the event, Travelers will use a Remelting Device to activate Remelting Effects, providing a random number of buffs to the party. By reaching 4000 points in each challenge, players can get all available rewards, including the event-limited furniture 'Cauldron of Herbs.'

Top 5 Genshin Impact team compositions for the Tablet Analytics event on day one

Tablet Analytics challenge on day 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first challenge in Genshin Impact Tablet Analytics is the Temperature Contrast Supplement. Travelers are recommended to use teams that focus on elemental reactions rather than physical teams to take full advantage of the Remelting Effects.

1) Freeze Team (Ayato + Ayaka + Shenhe + Yelan)

Double Hydro and Cryo for Round 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The best team for round one is definitely the Freeze Team, as the Remelting Effects provide Hydro and Cryo damage bonuses. Two characters from the respective elements are added to this team to take full advantage of the bonus. Anemo is not exactly recommended because the opponents for one wave are not that many, so crowd control is not necessary.

2) Vaporize Team (Ayato + Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha)

Ayato is the main DPS for Round 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting in round two, the Remelting Effect focuses on Hydro and Pyro damage. Ayato is yet again another solid option for the DPS role as his Elemental Burst covers a wide AoE while his Elemental Skill is better the more enemies there are on the field.

Anemo crowd control is appreciated here since this round has many enemies. It's better to gather Fatui Electro Cicin Mages and Fatui Pyro Agents in one location before players start attacking them.

3) Vaporize Team (Hu Tao + Yelan + Xingqiu + Kazuha)

Hu Tao as the main DPS for Round 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great option for the second round would be Hu Tao as the main DPS with two Hydro applicants in the background. For this team, Anemo crowd control is highly recommended because the other three characters are not capable of big AoE attacks.

4) Melt Team (Ganyu + Hu Tao + Kaeya + Xiangling)

Hu Tao is the DPS, while the three others are off-field support (Image via HoYoverse)

Round three focuses on Melt reactions as the bonuses provided are for Cryo and Pyro damage bonuses. All the units in this team were given by the game as trial characters, so gamers can use this team even without using their own characters.

5) Melt Team (Ayaka + Kaeya + Bennett + Xiangling)

Ayaka is the main DPS for this Melt team (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players who want to use Cryo as the DPS character for the team can deploy Ayaka for the role. Other supporters are 4-star characters, meaning that this could essentially be called an F2P team. Kaeya is recommended as a Cryo support because his Elemental Burst cost is far lower than other support units, and he can fill the Energy bar much faster.

Genshin Impact players can obtain all the rewards from this challenge by obtaining 4000 points. This can be done relatively easily by using all the trial characters currently being given out.

