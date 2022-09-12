5 best team comps for Ganyu in Genshin Impact: Melt, Freeze, and more

Ganyu has consistently been nominated as one of the most powerful DPS in Genshin Impact much after her first debut in version 1.2. After so many updates have passed, more characters have been added to the roster, expanding Ganyu's potential team compositions.

The Melt and Freeze Ganyu team has always been at the top of the game, and this stands even after the introduction of Dendro since the element does not react to Cryo. Listed below are the best lineups for Ganyu in Genshin Impact as of version 3.0.

Top 5 team compositions for Ganyu in Genshin Impact version 3.0

1) Melt Double Pyro (Bennett + Zhongli + Xiangling)

Double Pyro and Zhongli in Melt team (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Bennett and Xiangling are 4-star characters in Genshin Impact. However, their Pyro application on and off-field is top-notch compared to 5-star characters. Travelers will have no problem performing high and consistent Melt blooms.

Bennett is recommended with Noblesse artifact, Zhongli with Tenacity of the Millelith, and Xiangling with Crimson Witch of Flames. This is particularly beneficial for Xiangling as Pyro can deal more damage against enemies.

2) Sunfire (Bennett + Jean + Zhongli)

Bennett and Jean is another great combo for spreading AoE Pyro towards enemies. Bennett's Burst will periodically apply Pyro to the active character, while Jean's Burst can periodically Swirl it, spreading the Pyro in AoE around Travelers. The Pyro application is strong enough to fit Ganyu's Burst in the rotation with the duo.

3) Sunfire 2 (Bennett + Kazuha + Zhongli)

Sunfire with Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunfire 2 replaces Jean with Kazuha. Although it is hard to fit Ganyu's Burst in the rotation, Kazuha replaces it with his great Elemental Damage buff. The samurai's Pyro-infused Burst can replace Jean and Xiangling's continuous Pyro application on enemies.

4) Freeze Double Cryo (Kokomi + Ayaka + Venti)

The Freeze team is always a must for any Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact, and Ganyu's best template for the composition would be two Cryo characters, one Hydro and one Anemo unit.

The team might be expensive as all of the mentioned units are 5-Star characters, but the results are worth mentioning as it provides massive damage to all mobs and bosses in the game.

Kokomi is a great off-field Hydro applicant who can provide healing simultaneously. Ayaka will contribute as a Cryo battery and Burst support whenever her Energy is full, while Venti can gather opponents with his Elemental Burst.

5) Morgana (Mona + Diona + Kazuha)

Morgana team for Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Morgana is the oldest team for Ganyu but is still effective even in the late game. Mona is the core of the team alongside Ganyu, where the former's Elemental Skill and Burst can debuff enemies and cause them to take more damage as long as the debuff is still active. Kazuha can be replaced with Venti or Sucrose, as long as the Anemo character can gather enemies in an AoE.

Although Dendro elements have been introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.0, it does not affect Ganyu and her gameplay at all, as Dendro does not react to Cryo. Thus, her to-go team compositions are still either Melt or Freeze teams.

