Genshin Impact Ganyu skin: Official preview, release date, rarity and descriptions

The new Genshin Impact Ganyu skin will soon arrive in the upcoming version 4.4 update. New details about the 4-star outfit called Twilight Blossom were revealed in a recent official announcement. This item will be permanently available in the character outfit shop after its release during the Lantern Rite event.

Unlike Xingqiu's new skin, which can be obtained for free, you must purchase Ganyu's new skin outfit with Genesis Crystals. During Liyue's annual event, players will also receive a limited-time offer to purchase the skin at a 20% discount. Here is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Ganyun skin from the latest news.

Official preview of Genshin Impact Ganyu skin in 4.4 update and more

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Impact Ganyu skin outfit, Twilight Blossom, has been officially revealed in a recent post. She is one of the 5-star characters alongside Shenhe to get a skin outfit in 2024. The X post above includes an official preview of the new skin outfit, in-game footage, and additional information.

Twilight Blossom is a light and graceful festive outfit, primarily in black nightshade and cerulean blue. The new skin outfit sees Ganyu in a new hairstyle with new hair accessories. The accessories have a gold accent and have been paired with Qingxin, a combination she particularly enjoys.

Ganyu skin "Twilight Blossom" official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The new skin outfit changes Ganyu's outlook compared to her default one. In her old outfit, Frostdew Trail, she is wearing a black leotard with a halterneck, black tights with gold accents on the legs, a white and purple bodice with gold trim and long ends resembling a tailcoat, a pair of matching sleeves that are separate from the bodice, and a pair of gray high heels with black soles.

The new Genshin Impact Ganyu skin continues to keep her golden bell, which is her signature accessory. Her old red cloverleaf knot has also been replaced with a blue version while still retaining a variation of the red ribbons.

Genshin Impact Ganyu skin outfit release date, rarity, and more

An outfit teaser showcasing Ganyu's outfit has been dropped on the official YouTube channel. As the teaser does not show any special effects while casting abilities, we can safely assume the outfit is of a 4-star rarity.

After the version 4.4 update, Genshin Impact Ganyu skin Twilight Blossom will be permanently available in the character outfit shop. During the Lantern Rite event, players can enjoy a limited-time discount when they purchase the new skin outfit between January 31 - March 11, 2024.

Twilight Blossom will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals during the discount period and will revert back to 1680 Genesis Crystals after the discount duration ends.