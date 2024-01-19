Genshin Impact 4.4 release date, official banners schedule, and update countdown

Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program has released many juicy details about the upcoming patch. Officials have confirmed that the version 4.4 update will be released on January 31, 2024, along with tons of new content to explore. The highlights of the new patch are Lantern Rites, Xianyun's debut, and the arrival of a new region, Chenyu Vale.

Although the new patch will go live everywhere simultaneously, the exact timing will change based on different time zones. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 4.4 banners, its updated release date and time, and more.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Official release date, banner schedule, and more

On January 19, 2024, HoYoverse officials premiered the Genshin Impact 4.4 Special Program, Vibrant Harriers ALot in Spring Breeze. The livestream has unveiled various new regions, banners, and tons of new content awaiting players. Officials usually drop the new version updates 10-12 days after the livestream. Since 4.3 Phase II will end on January 30, 2024, we can safely assume that the upcoming version 4.4 update will be launched on January 31, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8).

Players still have more than a week's time to accumulate Primogems and complete pending quests or activities ahead of new content. Based on the previous version updates, you can refer to this table that lists all the major timezones and the launch time in these servers:

America (January 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (January 31, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (January 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

This is a universal countdown that will help players track the upcoming update release. As long as the countdown says "Time until release of Genshin Impact 4.4 update", you still have time until the new update drops. The countdown will hit zero at 11 AM (UTC+8) on January 31, 2024.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banners officially announced

Officials have revealed the upcoming 4.4 banners in the recent livestream. Here is a quick overview of the 5-stars in the banners:

Phase I

Xianyun (Anemo Catalyst)

Nahida (Dendro Catalyst)

Phase II

Xiao (Anemo Polearm)

Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

Xianyun is an upcoming 5-star character from Liyue Harbor and wields the Anemo vision. As shown in the livestream, she will be a Catalyst user and have a kit focusing on movement, healing, and enabling plunge attacks. Xianyun will be joined by Vigilant Yaksha-Xiao, Dendro Archon-Nahida, and Inazuma's head shrine maiden, Yae Miko.

Overall, the 4.4 banners have some of the must-have characters that will help with overworld exploration and end-game content.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.